Real Madrid will welcome Manchester City to the Bernabeu on Wednesday night as both teams look to secure their spot in the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti's side claimed a huge 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg last weekend but followed that up with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Osasuna at the weekend, with Jude Bellingham getting sent off for dissent. Pep Guardiola's side on the other hand bounced back with a sensational 4-0 win over Newcastle thanks to an Omar Marmoush hat-trick.

Both teams have injury concerns and know they will be in for a difficult test in this game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Real Madrid Team News

Rudiger fit to return

Madrid claimed a big win over Man City last time out despite having no fit senior central defenders in their squad, but Ancelotti will be able to welcome back Antonio Rudiger for this clash.

Lucas Vazquez is not entirely fit but may be able to make the bench for the game, while Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are long-term absentees after rupturing their ACL's earlier in the campaign.

Real Madrid Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Lucas Vazquez Hamstring 19/02/2025 Dani Carvajal Knee 01/07/2025 Eder Militao Knee 01/07/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

“I have no doubts. The doubts have been dispelled. Rüdiger can play from the start, Tchouameni as a pivot and Asencio as a centre-back. We have to see how Valverde is because he trained today and feels good. We have one more day of recovery because he came out injured from the Osasuna game. Asencio can even play at right-back.” “He [Vazquez] is not [available] yet. He will be able to go to the bench, but he has not yet completed his recovery programme.”

Real Madrid Predicted XI

Mbappe to lead the line

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe.

Real Madrid Predicted Substitutes: Lunin (GK), Mestre (GK), Vazquez (DEF), Vallejo (DEF), Lorenzo (DEF), Ceballos (MID), Modric (MID), Guler (MID), Diaz (FWD), Endrick (FWD).

With Rudiger fit and available he will certainly come back into the side, and that should allow Aurelien Tchouameni to move back into a more familiar midfield role in place of £167,000-per-week midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Madrid front four picks itself these days, with Mbappe to lead the line ahead of Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Man City Team News

Grealish back in training

Man City's injury problems are beginning to ease up after a difficult winter period, and Jack Grealish has provided the team with an added boost after returning to training ahead of this game.

The England international limped off last week and wasn't in the squad against Newcastle, but may now return. Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias were also in training, but Guardiola will be without Rodri and Manuel Akanji after both players underwent sugery.

Man City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Nathan Ake Illness 19/02/2025 Jack Grealish Groin 19/02/2025 Ruben Dias Muscle 19/02/2025 Erling Haaland Knee 19/02/2025 Manuel Akanji Thigh 26/04/2025 Rodri Knee 01/06/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola shared an update on his squad.

Man City Predicted XI

De Bruyne benched

Man City Predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, B. Silva; Savinho, Marmoush, Foden; Haaland.

Man City Predicted Substitutes: Ortega-Moreno (GK), Khusanov (DEF), Ake (DEF), Gundogan (MID), Kovacic (MID), McAtee (MID), O'Reilly (MID), De Bruyne (MID), Nunes (MID), Doku (FWD), Grealish (FWD).

After a stunning hat-trick against Newcastle, Marmoush should get the nod in the number ten role behind Erling Haaland - leaving £400,000-p/w captain Kevin De Bruyne on the bench once again. Savinho should keep his place out wide too meaning £300,000-p/w Grealish is benched, while Nico Gonzalez should start in midfield ahead of Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan.