One of Real Madrid's youngest stars, Marc Cucalon, has been forced to retire from professional football at just 19-years-old, after he picked up a serious rare injury which will prevent him playing for Los Blancos. The midfielder announced his decision on social media on Tuesday.

Cucalon was signed Real Zaragoza when he was just 11, and was touted for big things at the Santiago Bernabeu, even drawing comparisons to Real Madrid icon and elite deep-lying playmaker Xabi Alonso. Nicknamed 'the Xabi Alonso of La Fabrica', his career was halted by an ACL injury which he suffered during a UEFA Youth League win against Celtic in September 2022.

Although many footballers have suffered ACL injuries and recovered from them to play at the highest level, bacteria entered Cucalon's body while he was having surgery, which led to an infection. That has subsequently led to it damaging the cartilage in his knee.

Cucalon Announces Retirement

Tributes poured in for the talented youngster

The 19-year-old underwent numerous treatments to try and help him get back on the pitch, but they had little effect on him. With Cucalon still struggling to play the game, he's been advised to hang up his boots.

Writing on social media, he said: "I arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2016 as a kid with a backpack full of dreams and I was very, very happy. And the truth [is] that my life changed completely on 6 September 2022, when I was seriously injured. After several complications, that injury has forced me to make the tough decision to say goodbye to football, at least in the way I had always dreamed of.

"For these past two years I have struggled physically and mentally with all my might and I have tried everything in my power to enjoy this sport again, but it has not been possible to recover from it.

"Don't get me wrong: this is not a sad farewell at all. After all, I think I have been truly privileged to have been part of the best club in the world and to have lived a dream. I’ve learned and matured as a person and as a player.

"I carry with me for the rest of my life the values that have been instilled in me and, of course, football has taught me in every triumph and in every defeat: you always have to overcome and keep fighting to overcome obstacles. Those lessons will be part of my life forever."

Alvaro Arbeloa, who coached Cucalon at Real Madrid's academy, then posted a touching message to the youngster. He said: "You don't know how many times this game comes to mind. It's hard for me not to think about the huge player you were going to be (and already were), but you always have to look to the future. You know it better than anyone, you deserve the best, Marc, we will always be there for whatever you need.”