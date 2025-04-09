Summary Carlo Ancelotti's position at Real Madrid is uncertain after recent poor performances, while there is a feeling he has lost his enthusiasm in Madrid.

Although still regarded as one of the finest minds in world football - his five Champions League crowns still unmatched - Carlo Ancelotti’s once-untouchable position at Real Madrid no longer feels as secure as it once did. This season, Los Blancos have looked like they’re suffering from a hangover after last year’s high.

Much like Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, 'Don Carlo' seems to be running on fumes. The trademark calm has turned into something closer to apathy. But while his old Barcelona adversary has publicly vowed to reignite the fire and return City to their best after a contract renewal, Ancelotti doesn’t seem to share the same burning ambition.

Whether it’s a self-imposed sabbatical, a fresh challenge elsewhere, or the Madrid hierarchy showing him the door, change feels inevitable, especially after the bruising 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. So if the curtain does fall on Ancelotti’s reign, who might step into the Bernabeu hot seat? We’ve rounded up the 10 most likely candidates to take a shot at leading Los Blancos into their new dawn.