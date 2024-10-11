Real Madrid are not currently being proactive in their push to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, with slow steps being taken by Liverpool in the hope of keeping the player at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold's contract is well documented to be set to expire next summer, with no fresh deal with the Reds yet in place. Real Madrid's interest is also well documented, with the feeling among Spanish insiders that the best chance of a deal materliasing is on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Thus, there's not expected to be much movement from the Madrid-based side until January, when a pre-contract can be agreed upon.

Sources: Real Madrid Not Currently Actively Moving for Alexander-Arnold

He could yet sign a new deal

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Real Madrid aren't attributing attention to acquiring Alexander-Arnold as of yet, with Carlo Ancelotti's outfit hoping to snap the creative full-back up on a free transfer after the conclusion of this season.

The Englishman has yet to make a decision on his future, and sources close to Liverpool have a growing feeling that any contract talks with the Merseyside club may well run towards the end of the year, to give the player the best chance to weigh up his future.

Jürgen Klopp's departure in the summer could potentially have dented the north-west team's hopes of retaining their coveted academy product, although the playmaker has enjoyed a bright start to the new season under Arne Slot. Starting all seven Premier League matches under the Dutchman's stewardship so far, Slot has evidently made Alexander-Arnold an integral member of his squad.

This prominence could persuade the 26-year-old to remain at his boyhood club, with the prospect of a new deal still very much on the cards. However, the threat of Real Madrid collecting him for nothing is looming over the new boss and his Liverpool team, that relies on his expert range of passing to progress the ball and create chances.

Los Blancos are buying their time, fully aware of the allure the bright lights of the Bernabeu can have on a player. With Dani Carvajal sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury last weekend, the desire to land Alexander-Arnold as the Spain international's replacement has likely been exacerbated, although they're in no rush to complicate the deal, as they're likely the only plausible suitors.

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4 Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.93

Alexander-Arnold Would be a Huge Loss to Liverpool

He's an assist machine

With Mohamed Salah's contract also up at the end of the season, and with MLS side San Diego preparing a shock move for the Egyptian, Liverpool's right-hand side could be set for seismic changes next season.

Losing Alexander-Arnold would represent a monumental loss for the Reds. Rated as one of the two best passers in world football right now, whilst also holding the assist record for Premier League defenders, the full-back's influence on Slot's side is certainly significant.

Making over 300 appearances for Liverpool, winning both the Premier League and the Champions League, Slot will have to find a way to adjust to life without Alexander-Arnold, and find an alternative creative force who can provide for the team.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/10/2024