Highlights Real Madrid may sign Erling Haaland if they fail to secure Kylian Mbappé. According to reports, the Spanish side would only have to pay half of his Manchester City release clause.

Haaland has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the world, and could fill the void at Madrid left by Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid continue to pursue Kylian Mbappe, however, and they would make him their highest paid player should he move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid could sign Manchester City’s goal-gobbling talisman Erling Haaland for half of his release clause if their pursuit of Kylian Mbappé falls through, according to Spanish outlet AS, via the Daily Mail. The Paris Saint-Germain star has been on their radar for some time now, though the Frenchman is understood to be ‘unimpressed’ with Madrid’s attempts to prise him away and, therefore, is eyeing up a potential move to the Premier League.

Since the turn of the year, he has been free to negotiate with would-be buyers with his current Parc des Princes contract set to run out in the summer. But given Madrid’s struggles to get a deal over the line, they could turn their attention to Haaland thanks to a loophole in his contract, which runs until the summer of 2027.

Erling Haaland available for half his release clause

Norwegian would cost Real Madrid around €100m

With a deal for Mbappé now possibly dead in the water, Los Blancos could scour the market for an alternative and what better star to target than Haaland, a proven goalscorer. The enigmatic Norwegian, since his £51 million switch from Borussia Dortmund, has scored 71 goals and notched a further 14 assists in his 75-game career at the Etihad Stadium and would fill the void left by Karim Benzema expertly.

Currently leading the line for the perennial Champions League winners is ex-Newcastle United man Joselu or makeshift strikers in the form of Rodrygo and Vinícius Jr, both of whom are wingers by trade.

Kylian Mbappé vs Erling Haaland - Senior Career Statistics (as of 08/01/24) Player Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Kylian Mbappé 284 237 101 40 3 Erling Haaland 258 206 50 24 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Luckily for Carlo Ancelotti and his entourage, triggering Haaland’s release clause is a viable option. Per AS (via the Mail), while the known value of said clause is around the €200 (£172) million mark, that is only applicable to other sides residing in the English top flight, while those from other leagues can snare his signature for around half of that.

Should Haaland, named the best footballer on the planet right now, stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond the January transfer window and the summer of 2024, he knows that, on the basis that Mbappé doesn’t move to Madrid, their doors will always be open for him to become an integral part of their squad.

Real Madrid still keen on snaring Kylian Mbappé

He would become the club’s highest-earner

Of course, signing Mbappé is at the top of Madrid’s priority list, and they have their long-known interest to attest to how crucial he would be to them in the near future. At the back end of 2023, it was revealed that Los Blancos were readying up their latest attempt to sign the 25-year-old Frenchman.

Alongside their offer, they were planning on giving Mbappé an ultimatum that he had to decide his future before 15 January or else they would retract their offer. According to The Athletic, Madrid were willing to make the France international their highest-paid asset if he made the jump from France to Spain, while it is also believed that they are ‘doing everything’ in their power to sign Mbappé.

While the affluence may attract the former Monaco man, who has quickly emerged as a leading candidate for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, to seeking pastures new in the Spanish capital, it is believed the financial package on offer this time around is lower than what was on the table in 2022, thanks to Madrid’s dip in economic power.