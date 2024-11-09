Real Madrid would bounce back from their midweek defeat to AC Milan as they thrashed in-form Osasuna 4-0 in the Bernabeu, thanks to an excellent hat-trick from in-form Vinícius Júnior. They now move six points off of Barcelona, who play Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Madrid started the game well with large spells of possession in the opening half. However, they struggled to break down an organized and disciplined Osasuna defense. Los Blancos would be given further headaches as they lost two key players to injury in the opening half. Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Éder Militão would both be forced to leave the pitch within the opening 30 minutes, with the centre-back seemingly having suffered a significant knee injury.

Their break would come in the 35th minute, when a quick ball from Jude Bellingham would find Vinicius, who had a lot to do, cutting inside on his right foot to fire past the Osasuna keeper. The English midfielder would then get himself on the scoresheet before half-time. An excellent ball over the top from Raul Ascensio would leave Bellingham one-on-one with the goalkeeper, to which he lifted the ball over Sergio Herrera and into the back of the net. A look of relief fell on the English midfielder following the goal, as he got off the mark for Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid would come out in the second half looking much more composed. They continued to dominate the ball in the early stages as they showed excellent game management. The home side would then make it 3-0 on the hour mark. Collecting the ball from a corner, Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin would send the ball long to Vinicius, who made an excellent run through the middle. With the defender and goalkeeper still to beat, the Brazilian used his pace and skill to round both of them to slot into an empty net to kill off the game.

Osasuna's defense then began to unravel in the second half as a mistake from Flavien Boyomo would be pounced upon by Brahim Diaz, who set up Vinícius for his hat-trick.

Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna Statistics Real Madrid Statistics Osasuna 68% Possession 32% 18 Shots 1 8 Shots on Target 0 11 Corners 3 0 Saves 4 0 Yellow cards 2

Real Madrid Player Ratings

GK - Andriy Lunin - 6/10

Little to do from a shot-stopping standpoint, Lunin found Vinícius Jr. well with an excellent long pass.

RB - Lucas Vasquez - 6/10

Playing a significant role in Madrid attacks in the first half, Vasquez was substituted at half-time due to an injury.

CB - Éder Militão - 5/10

A painful knee injury for the centre-back would see him leave the pitch on a stretcher after just 30 minutes.

CB - Antonio Rüdiger - 6/10

Strong in defence when needed, the German's highlights largely came from his long passing and vision.

LB - Fran Garcia - 6/10

Looked sharp moving forward and was reliable in defense when called upon.

CM - Federico Valverde - 6/10

Covered the pitch well, Valverde was both key in the Madrid build-up and disrupting opposition play.

CM - Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Played key passes throughout the game as well as being effective in breaking up Osasuna counter-attacks.

CM - Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Despite a tough start to the season, Bellingham earned himself both a goal and an assist in the first half in an excellent performance.

RW - Rodrygo - 5/10

Despite looking lively early on, Rodrygo was forced off after 20 minutes due to injury.

ST - Kylian Mbappé - 6/10

Not a major threat to the Osasuna goal, Mbappe's best play came from creating chances for those around him.

LW - Vinicius Junior - 9/10

A key player for Real Madrid in the majority of the forward play, the Brazilian showed his class in dribbling and finishing as he scored a trademark goal to open the scoring.

Sub - Brahim Diaz - 7/10

Settled into the game well and worked hard to capitalize on a Osasuna mistake, assisting Vinícius Jr. for his third.

Sub - Raul Ascenio - 8/10

Looked incredibly composed both on the ball and defensively as he came off the bench in the first half, earning an assist with an excellent ball over the top for Bellingham's goal.

Sub - Luka Modric - 6/10

Added significant composure to his side to help them really control the game and see it out.

Sub - Arda Güler - 6/10

A fifteen-minute cameo for the youngest as his side were well clear.

Sub - Endrick - 5/10

Little impact on the game as he entered the pitch for the final 15 minutes.

Osasuna Player Ratings

GK - Sergio Herrera - 4/10

Little to be done about the goals, the goalkepper also made some decent saves in the game.

RB - Jesus Areso - 5/10

Defensively solid for periods of the game, Areso had a tough afternoon versus an in-form Vinicius Jr.

CB - Alejandro Catena - 4/10

Strong in defense for his side for the most part, Catena failed to deal with Vinícius in a key moment, leading to their opening goal.

CB - Enzo Boyomo - 3/10

Despite a good first half performance, an error from Boyomo for Madrid's fourth would undo his earlier work.

LB - Abel Bretones - 5/10

Began to have more success following the departure of Rodrygo, Bretones coped well at fullback.

CM - Lucas Torro - 5/10

With little opportunities on the ball, most of Torro's play came from his tackling in the middle of the park.

CM - Jon Moncayola - 4/10

Offered little defensively, the Spaniard also had few opportunities to move the ball.

CM - Aimar Oroz - 5/10

Physically strong in the midfield battles, the young Spaniard made things rough for the likes of Camavinga, but ultimately had a tough afternoon.

RW - Rubén Pena - 5/10

Not much the winger could do as most of his duties came out of possession.

ST - Ante Budimir - 6/10

With his best play coming defensively, the striker couldn't offer much of a threat to Madrid.

LW - Bryan Zaragoza - 6/10

Not given many opportunities, the winger couldn't build on his good start to the season.

Sub - Raul Garcia - 5/10

Little impact on the game, seeing little of the ball

Sub - Moi Gomez - 6/10

Strong defensively when he came on, but too late to impact the game.

Sub - Rubén Garcia - 6/10

Looked lively in the final 20 minutes, but few opportunities.

Sub - José Arnáiz - 5/10

Didn't see much of the ball in the final 10 minutes.

Man of the Match

Vinícius Jr.

Vinícius Jr. was back to his flairful best as his side were victorious over Osasuna. Constantly threatening in the attacking third for Madrid, he would find his first of the afternoon after 34 minutes. A short ball from Bellingham left a lot to be desired. However, the Brazilian did what he does best and beat the defender, cutting inside and slamming the ball past the near post.

In the second half, the Ballon D'or runner-up would make a swift run through the middle of the pitch from an Osasuna corner. Found by Lunin, strength and pace were used brilliantly by Vinicius as he beat the defender to break through on goal. With just the goalkeeper to beat, he pulled the ball past Herrera for his second.

To round out his afternoon, he benefited from an Osasuna error at the back as Brahim Diaz won the ball back in the opposition box before squaring it to Vinícius, who made it a hat-trick with ease.