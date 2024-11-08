After another disappointing loss at home midweek in the UEFA Champions League , Real Madrid will look to get their La Liga campaign back on track when they host Osasuna on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna - Details When Saturday, Nov. 9 - 8AM ET / 5AM PT Where Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to Watch (USA) ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Madrid were defeated 3-1 by AC Milan at home on Tuesday, a week and a half after an embarrassing 4-0 loss in El Clasico to FC Barcelona .

Los Blancos are in freefall, as the excitement of their title defense — and the addition of Kylian Mbappe — has vanished after a poor run of form, both domestically and on the continent.

Madrid's last match in La Liga was postponed last weekend due to the deadly floods that have taken hundreds of lives in parts of Spain, most notably in Valencia, where the game was to be played.

Real currently sit in second place in the Spanish First Division standings on 24 points, nine behind Barcelona with a game in hand.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have been one of the biggest surprises in La Liga this season, occupying fifth place in the table with a 6-3-3 record and 21 points. The Basque club have one notable scalp this season, having defeated Barcelona 4-2 at home in late September to give the league leaders their only loss of the season so far.

Osasuna is fresh off a dominant 5-0 win over lower league side Chiclana in Copa del Rey action in midweek, and overcame Real Valladolid 1-0 in the league last weekend.

Osasuna Lineup vs Real Madrid

Osasuna boss Vicente Moreno is likely to go with a similar squad to the one that was victorious over Real Valladolid last weekend.

Croatian striker Ante Budimir, who scored 17 goals in the league last season, and currently sits on six this year, will lead the line, flanked by Ruben Pena and the dangerous Bayern Munich loanee, Bryan Zaragoza.

Los Rojillos will benefit from having a fully fit squad on Saturday, fielding their strongest 11 against the reigning La Liga champions.

Osasuna predicted lineup (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera (GK) – Jesus Areso, Alejandro Catena, Flavien Boyomo, Abel Bretones – Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Aimar Oroz – Ruben Pena, Ante Budimir, Bryan Zaragoza.

Real Madrid Lineup vs Osasuna

Carlo Ancelotti's injury issues only seem to be getting worse, as midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has now been ruled out for a least a month with an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Milan.

That likely means that captain Luka Modric will get a start in the middle of the park, joining Eduardo Camaving and Jude Bellingham . Rodrygo's return to fitness means he can join Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in attack as the Galacticos look to reignite their goalscoring prowess.

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba remained sidelined through injury.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Recent History

Real Madrid have won their last four meetings with Osasuna, including a win in the Copa del Rey final in May 2023.

Osasuna have not beaten Madrid since January 2011, and last won at the Bernabeu in April 2004.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna - Last 4 Meetings Date Result March 16, 2024 4-2 Real Madrid October 7, 2023 4-0 Real Madrid May 6, 2023 2-1 Real Madrid February 18, 2023 2-0 Real Madrid