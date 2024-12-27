Real Madrid, the 15-time Champions League winners, are reportedly planning to change the name of their iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The historic venue, which has been Los Blancos' home since 1947, originally bore the name of one of the club’s legendary former players and presidents. However, with the recent renovations increasing its capacity to just over 78,000, the club feels it’s time for a slight adjustment.

Throughout the decades, some of the world’s greatest footballers have graced the pitch at the Bernabeu, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, and Kaka. The stadium’s storied walls have witnessed more Champions League triumphs than any other club, in addition to 34 La Liga titles, 12 Copa del Rey victories, six UEFA Cups, and five Club World Cup wins. These achievements cement Real Madrid’s status as the most successful and illustrious football club in the world.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Real Madrid’s stadium will now be called simply 'The Bernabeu', with 'Santiago' being dropped from the name. The change is believed to be driven by commercial interests, aligning with the modern trend of brands streamlining names and logos to suit the fast-paced media landscape.

Real Madrid Simplify Stadium Name

The name change hasn't been welcomed by fans

The Santiago Bernabeu, named in honour of one of Real Madrid’s greatest figures, is gradually shedding part of its iconic name. The club’s administration is dropping 'Santiago', opting to refer to it simply as ‘The Bernabeu’. This shift is already reflected on the stadium’s official website and social media profiles, where the venue is listed as just 'Bernabeu'.

The stadium tour is now branded as 'Tour Bernabeu', and even the latest model memorabilia of the stadium bears only the name 'Bernabeu'. Streamlining the name is seen as a strategic move to boost commercial appeal and leave room for potential sponsorship deals, similar to Barcelona’s partnership with Spotify for the Camp Nou.

An official name change is still a long way off, as it requires approval from the members' assembly. However, while the conensus was that, if fans embrace the new name, the transition could happen sooner than expected, this hasn't gone to plan thus far. One fan took to X to declare: "Not a single Real Madrid fan wants this."

A second user added to this notion: "You can change it and do whatever legal process you want, me and every Madridista on the planet will continue to call it Santiago Bernabeu." Meanwhile, a third comment said: "I speak for every single Real Madrid fan when I say Absolutely NOBODY asked for this change," and a fourth remarked: "The stadium just lost its aura."

But if actions off the pitch are grumbling the Los Blancos faithful, then the club's performances on it aren't doing much to reconcile such anger, either. Looking to defend their domestic and continental titles from last season, Real Madrid currently sit second in La Liga and all the way down in 20th place in the Champions League table.