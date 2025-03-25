Summary Real Madrid are already looking towards a blockbuster summer transfer window despite being favourites for the Champions League this season.

There are three potential ways Carlo Ancelotti could configure his squad for the 2025/26 season, including traditional and unorthodox formations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be used in a midfield role in an experimental 4-3-3 formation, potentially unlocking his full creative brilliance.

Real Madrid are the biggest club in world football in pretty much every aspect. From how many Champions League mantles they have won to how big their global appeal is, they have never settled for second best. Come hell or high water, silverware is almost always a guarantee each year, and though this season started in a smoldering fashion, it has inevitably erupted into life again.

Yet, what makes Los Blancos' position at the very top of the football pyramid seem untouchable is their constant desire to find new ways to improve even when it looks like perfection has been achieved. This mindset is on display once more, as despite being favourites to claim their 16th Champions League title in May (according to the latest supercomputer predictions), they are already laying the groundwork for yet another blockbuster summer transfer window.

Last year, they finally secured Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, with the only shock being that a player of his caliber - destined for multiple Ballon d’Ors - arrived for free. This summer, history has repeated itself, as Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join on a pre-contract deal, and reports suggest Dean Huijsen and Martin Zubimendi could soon follow suit.

The thought of an even stronger Real Madrid next season is a terrifying prospect for their rivals. To illustrate just how nightmarish this could be, we’ve broken down three potential ways Carlo Ancelotti could configure his squad for the 2025/26 campaign. If your team is vying for Europe next season, you may want to look away.

Traditional 4-3-3

Trent Alexander-Arnold plays in familiar right-back role

As the old saying goes, there's no need to fix something that isn't broken. That said, the best - and most likely - approach that Real Madrid will adopt next season is the one they are already using, just with new faces to keep the good times rolling. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be deployed in his usual right-back role, and Huijsen and Zubimendi will follow that precedent by taking up spots in centre-back and central midfield.

This would likely mean farewell to Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Aurelien Tchouameni. But in the results business, sentiment has very little value. In this system, you can expect quarterback-like passing from the Liverpudlian, while it will simply be a matter of more of the same from the rest of the team.

Unorthodox 4-3-3

Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield experiment gets another test run

English football fans are all too familiar with the highs, lows, and inevitable frustrations of deploying Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield three. Gareth Southgate experimented with the idea at Euro 2024, but after just two games, the plan was scrapped, and Alexander-Arnold found himself benched for the remainder of the tournament. However, perhaps at a club like Real Madrid, the script could be rewritten.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In four starts under Lee Carsley during his time as England's interim boss, Trent Alexander-Arnold earned three Man of the Match awards.

In this tactical blueprint, the Scouser would be tasked with forging an exciting creative partnership with Jude Bellingham, a player he already shares a well-documented bromance with at international level. This approach would also allow Dani Carvajal to retain his spot at right-back, making for an intriguing dynamic down that flank. There’s little doubt that Alexander-Arnold possesses the technical qualities of a top-class midfielder - the only question is whether he can finally silence the doubters and prove it beyond dispute.

3-5-2

Wing-backs with Mbappe and Vini Jr leading the line in a two-man strike partnership

There’s a strange myth in the Premier League that, while Trent Alexander-Arnold excels going forward, he’s a liability when it comes to defensive duties. Time and again, the 26-year-old has shattered this notion - even holding his own against the likes of soon-to-be-teammates Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the past. However, if defensive concerns do arise, a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs could be the perfect solution.

With Eder Militao positioned just behind him as a safety net, Alexander-Arnold would have the freedom to drift into central areas and push further up the pitch without the constant fear of being caught out. That said, this setup seems an unlikely choice for Ancelotti, as it would require Vinicius Junior to shift into a more central role while Rodrygo would drop out. Even so, if maximising Alexander-Arnold’s creative potential is the end goal, this tactical tweak could be the key to unlocking his full brilliance.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 25/03/2025)