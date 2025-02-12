Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold still hasn't signed a new contract at Anfield, with his expiring contract becoming more of a reality by the day - and a report has stated that Real Madrid are more in the race than ever, as they look to utilise their 'all-or-nothing' stance on the defender.

Alexander-Arnold has only ever played in a Liverpool shirt, having joined them at the age of six, but his future has recently been flung into doubt with just under six months left on his deal. Real's interest in the England star has been well publicised, but they could make their biggest efforts yet to land the full-back.

The report from The Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath states that Real will step their interest up in Alexander-Arnold as part of their 'all-or-nothing' transfer policy - with the Liverpool star falling into the latter of that description with his contract set to run out at the end of the campaign.

The report expands upon the point that the Spanish giants have established a 'clear policy' when it comes to bringing players to the club. Real have made a name for themselves by spending big on major talents such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr or Aurelien Tchouameni to name a select few - whilst on the flip side, landing world-class talents such as Kylian Mbappe, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers to balance out those huge costs has also worked a treat.

They have become masters of that tactic due to their profile as the world's most successful club, with players actively running their contracts down in order to secure moves to the Santiago Bernabeu - and Alexander-Arnold could be the next star to fall into that category, with the Liverpool star still in the dark over his immediate future under Arne Slot, with just five months left on his deal.

Real have targeted the 26-year-old as a long-term successor to Dani Carvajal, with the Spaniard having turned 33 last month. However, no formal talks or a pre-contract agreement have taken place yet, despite players from outside of La Liga being able to hold talks with the Champions League leaders if they have under six months left on their deals.