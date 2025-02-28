Defending European champions Real Madrid have been hit with a suspended partial stadium ban and a hefty fine after being found guilty of 'discriminatory behaviour' towards Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Los Blancos eliminated the Premier League giants 6-3 on aggregate during their Champions League play-off round, with Kylian Mbappe netting a hat-trick in the second leg.

However, the game was marred by alleged homophobic chants directed at the away bench, specifically towards Guardiola, who is the former manager of Madrid's biggest rivals, Barcelona. Now, UEFA has stepped in to serve Madrid with severe punishments, meaning fans must remain on their best behaviour for the foreseeable future.

UEFA Release Statement After Madrid Sanction

The Spanish giants will remain on probabtion for two years

In a statement released by the governing body, it was revealed that "The UEFA Appeals Body has decided to fine Real Madrid CF €30,000. To order the partial closure of Real Madrid CF’s stadium (i.e. at least 500 adjacent seats) during the next match Real Madrid will play as host club, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters.

"Said partial stadium closure is suspended for a probationary period of two years, starting from the date of the present decision."

The suspended stadium ban means that should Madrid fans be found guilty of similar offences within the next two years, the closure will be enforced, with a minimum of 500 seats being blocked from usage.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Madrid fans were caught singing: "Oh, Guardiola, you look so thin. First it was the drugs. Today you can see it in Chueca." Chueca, located in the heart of Madrid, is widely recognised as the city's LGBTQ+ district, and its reference within the chant is believed to have been used in a derogatory manner.

The sanction comes just days after La Liga issued a complaint against Manchester City over 'financial irregularities.' The Spanish officials claimed that the Cityzens received foreign subsidies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing the club to enhance its competitive position and sign top-tier players "under normal market conditions."