Real Madrid's reaction to Vinicius Jr being snubbed for the 2024 Ballon d'Or has now been revealed. The Brazilian winger was widely considered the favourite for the award on Monday night, following his pivotal role in helping Los Blancos secure the 2023/24 La Liga title and their record-extending 15th Champions League crown.

However, reports emerged just hours before the ceremony in Paris that Vinicius, along with all other Real Madrid representatives, would not be attending the awards show after learning that the 24-year-old would not be receiving the honour. Now, further reaction from within the Santiago Bernabeu has surfaced, shedding more light on why none of their representatives will travel to the French capital.

Madrid 'Disrepected' by Ballon d'Or result

People within the club felt that one of two of their players should've won the award

According to a report from AS, before learning that Vinicius would not be winning the award, a private charter had been arranged to fly players, coaches, staff, and family members to Paris. Upon hearing the news, however, it was the 24-year-old himself who decided not to attend the ceremony, with his teammates and companions joining him in solidarity.

Within the club, there is reportedly a sense of disrespect felt toward UEFA and France Football. As a result, AS claims that Madrid’s stance is clear: where the club is not respected, they will not appear—hence why their representatives have opted to stay home. It is also believed that the Bernabeu’s higher-ups were aware of the possibility of Vinicius not winning the award, but, based on the criteria, expected the next logical candidate to be club captain Dani Carvajal. Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, was not considered a likely victor. A source within the club noted:

“If the criteria of the award do not proclaim Vinicius the winner, those same criteria must proclaim Carvajal the winner. Since this has not been the case, it is obvious that the Ballon d'Or and UEFA do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where it is not respected."

Vinicius’ camp is said to be in complete shock over the decision, unable to understand why he was not awarded the title. There is reportedly a sentiment that his exclusion from the 2024 award was due to factors beyond footballing merit.

It has also been claimed by Marca that the club has cancelled the special programme it had on the occasion of the Ballon d'Or on RMTV, which was to last five hours.

