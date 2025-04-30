Amid a dismal campaign in charge of Real Madrid, all fingers have pointed towards Carlo Ancelotti moving onto pastures new this summer, but reports are now suggesting that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is blocking the Italian tactician’s reported move to the Brazilian national team.

Having exited the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal, their 3-2 loss in the Copa del Rey final and the fact that Barcelona are currently at the summit of La Liga, there is every chance that Ancelotti and his entourage will finish the season trophyless.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ancelotti is the only manager to win league titles in all of Europe's top five leagues – the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

That is a rare sight for Real Madrid, who are record winners of the Champions League (15). But irrespective of their 2024/25 success, the common understanding is that Ancelotti, 65, would be making way for a much younger and fresher Xabi Alonso.

Brazil National Team Pull The Plug on Ancelotti

Florentino Perez central to deal breaking down