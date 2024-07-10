Highlights Real Madrid are 'relaxed' about signing Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The Spanish giants are willing to wait until January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lille accepted Man United's £42m bid for Yoro, who has 12 months left on his current deal.

Real Madrid are ‘relaxed’ over signing Lille defender Leny Yoro despite Manchester United having a bid accepted, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish giants are aware of Yoro’s intention to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium since last year, according to Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests Real will not be held to ransom over a deal for Yoro this summer as Carlo Ancelotti’s side are ‘more than happy’ to wait until January to sign the promising centre-back on a free deal next year.

The 18-year-old has only 12 months remaining on his current deal with Lille as he looks set to leave France and secure a dream move to the Spanish capital in the foreseeable future.

Yoro’s breakthrough season in France caught the eye of several sides across England and Europe, including Man United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he gives ‘total priority’ to Real Madrid as Yoro aims to follow in his compatriot Kylian Mbappe’s footsteps to Spain this summer.

The promising starlet is anticipating a busy remainder of the summer – with questions over his future still up in the air, the 18-year-old will be representing France in the Paris Olympics after manager Thierry Henry included Yoro in his final squad for the tournament.

Yoro Wants to Join Real Madrid

Lille accepted bid from Man United

Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Real are happy to wait for Yoro’s arrival until next season:

“Real Madrid are also very relaxed. They know since October, November, that Leny Yoro wants to join them. “So for Real Madrid, it is quite clear the deal has to be done this summer on their conditions, not 50 or 60 million euros, way below these numbers. “Otherwise, Real Madrid are more than happy to wait six months and then sign the player on a free from January for next season.”

Manchester United reportedly saw their bid in the region of £42m accepted for Yoro earlier this week.

According to Romano, Lille are now hoping to convince the 18-year-old to pursue a move to Old Trafford as they are keen to cash in on the centre-back before his contract expires next year.

Man United, looking to rejuvenate their backline this summer, are targeting multiple signings at centre-back as the Red Devils eye deals for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

After seeing Raphael Varane leave on a free transfer, United are prioritising signing a replacement for the Frenchman, who enjoyed a successful partnership with Lisandro Martinez over the past few seasons.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Marseille Agree Deal for Greenwood

Set to link up with Roberto De Zerbi

Manchester United have agreed on a £26m deal to sell forward Mason Greenwood to Marseille, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported.

The 22-year-old, who spent the last season on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, now looks to link up with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi in France.

Man United are keen to cash in on their academy graduate this summer as he seems to have no future in the first team due to off-field issues.

Greenwood showed signs of potential in his last season in Spain and was praised by De Zerbi for being a ‘world-class player’ recently.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-07-24.