Highlights Liverpool missed out on signing Rodrygo for just £2.5million in 2017, a decision that could have changed the course of his career.

Rodrygo has since become a key player for Real Madrid, winning nine trophies and establishing himself as a world superstar at just 23 years old.

Despite the tempting offer from Liverpool, the Brazilian winger opted to stay at Santos and complete his studies before making a move to Spain.

Liverpool's tendency to sign young talents for cheap has done them wonders down the years with the likes of Harvey Elliott and more all being cheap steals that the Anfield outfit utilised to win trophies - but one failed move will stick out more than others in Real Madrid's Rodrygo, who claims he could have signed for the Reds in 2017 for just £2.5million.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a fruitful career in the Spanish capital, breaking into the first-team back in back in 2019-20 as an 18-year-old winger, since making over 200 appearances for the club, scoring 52 and winning nine trophies in what has already been a sensational career. Just 23 years of age, his best years are ahead of him and with a young squad that boasts the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni amongst others, more success is expected for Los Blancos in years to come.

But his career could have been incredibly different had he acted upon a bid from Liverpool. The former Santos youngster was noted after making his debut for his hometown club at the age of just 16, and he's since gone on to become a world superstar with over 20 caps for his country. But had he joined Liverpool, we could have seen an even bigger period of domination for Jurgen Klopp's side.

What Rodrygo Has Said About His Failed Move to Liverpool

The Brazilian could have been rubbing shoulders with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Speaking to The Guardian, Rodrygo claimed that he was happy with the offer from Liverpool - though he chose to stay and complete his studies in Brazil before opting for a move to Spain.

Rodrygo said: “I almost joined Liverpool in 2017, the deal was done for €3m. It collapsed because I said no. I wanted to stay at Santos, make history, finish my studies and then leave... even though the offer from Liverpool was very good.”

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being the wingers that Liverpool possessed at the time, there is no doubting that Rodrygo would have found it hard to attain game time at that stage in his career, especially at the age of just 16; though waiting another two years to join Madrid has proved to be somewhat of a masterstroke. He was instantly ready to launch himself into the first-team at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he hasn't looked back since with a Champions League trophy to his name alongside multiple domestic awards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrygo has won nine trophies in his time at Real Madrid - one more than Liverpool have won in Jurgen Klopp's entire tenure at Anfield

Whether he would have been a better player than he is now had he joined Liverpool at a young age remains to be seen, but the Brazilian is shining in Spain and it may be easy to suggest that any other move would have been detrimental.

Rodrygo's Current €1billion Release Clause

What could make the situation even more galling for Liverpool is that Rodrygo has recently signed a new deal at Real Madrid to keep him at the Spanish club until 2028. That contract agreement includes a release clause of a staggering £860million (€1bn) - meaning that should any team want to prise the Brazilian off of Real's hands without negotiation, it would have to smash the current world record of Neymar's £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain by almost five times.

If they had completed a move for the youngster, the Reds could be raking the money in - though with their current options firing, hindsight is a wonderful thing.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-04-24.