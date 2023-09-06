Highlights Real Madrid unveiled their improved Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which includes a retractable pitch for multi-purpose use.

The technology allows the playing surface to be retracted and stored underground, and the turf can be changed to accommodate other sports.

Jude Bellingham's late goals have brought maximum points for Real Madrid, and he praised the new Bernabeu as the loudest stadium he's ever played in.

Real Madrid are undoubtedly one of the most iconic clubs in the world, and their stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu is no different. When you think of some of the best grounds to play football at, it would certainly be up there along with the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield and the San Siro among others.

After years of renovation work, Los Blancos finally unveiled the improved Bernabeu this past weekend, with Jude Bellingham netting a late winner to really make it a day to remember. Almost £1bn was spent in order to bring some much-needed improvements to the aging stadium, and now a new video has showcased one of the more remarkable features the ground has to offer.

Real Madrid's retractable pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu

Via their official X account, Real Madrid shared a small clip revealing the retractable pitch that has been built for multi-purpose use, and it looks incredible. Check it out below...

🏟️🌱👀 WOW! This is how the retractable pitch works at the Bernabéu!#RealFootball pic.twitter.com/O10ilWCEQ0 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 5, 2023

The technology being used means the playing surface can be retracted and essentially put away once a game is done, allowing it to stay intact underground. Not only that, but the nature of the turf can also be changed in order to accommodate for sports other than just football, with the likes of baseball, basketball and tennis all something that would be available.

The pitch is broken down into sections and then moved into one of six underground levels that have been made, while an irrigation system below and some installed ultraviolet lighting are all used to maintain the grass in top condition. While there were only 66,000 in attendance for the opening of the new and improved Bernabeu on Saturday, the stadium will play host to a whopping 85,000, making it one of the largest in the world.

Read more: New Bernabeu: Real Madrid play under closed roof for the first time

Real Madrid's perfect start to the season

After finishing second to Barcelona in La Liga last year, Carlo Ancelotti's side have started off in great fashion, although perhaps not with the most convincing performances. with two late winners needed against both Celta Vigo and Getafe respectively.

But with a 100% record from their opening four games, Los Blancos already find those themselves two points clear of the chasing pack, having scored eight conceded and conceded just two. Madrid fans already have a new hero in town in Jude Bellingham, whose late goals in the past couple of matches have brought home maximum points for his team and already endeared himself to the Bernabeu faithful.

The England star has taken to the club like duck to water, and even he was mightily impressed by the stadium on Saturday. He said: "I've never heard a stadium sound louder in my life." A pretty impressive comment to make given Bellingham has played in some of the biggest and best ground around the world in his time playing with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League, and with England too.

Jude Bellingham: "I've never heard a stadium sound louder in my life."pic.twitter.com/Hs4kmUTrqU — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) September 4, 2023

Indeed, some impressive fan footage of Bellingham's winner against Getafe has since emerged, and it really does showcase the kind of passion and noise that the new Bernabeu seems to bring out. If that game was an indication of things to come, then Real Madrid's now modernised ground looks set for some more iconic nights over the coming months and years.