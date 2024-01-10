Highlights Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid in a thrilling Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Kepa's embarrassing error almost cost Real Madrid the game, but a late goal from Dani Carvajal sent the match into extra time. An own goal from Stefan Savic and late goal from Brahim Diaz saw Los Blancos win the match in extra time.

Antoinne Griezmann becomes Atletico Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Luis Aragones with a stunning strike.

Real Madrid and arch rivals Atlético served up an all-time classic as Los Blancos run out 5-3 winners in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. In a game that went to extra time, a Stefan Savic own goal bamboozled Jan Oblak to secure a dramatic victory. The fixture was the first time since 1990 that both teams have scored 3 or more goals in a Madrid derby.

With both teams looking to secure a place in the final against either Barcelona or Osasuna, it was the team in red and white that got off to the perfect start with Mario Hermoso giving Atleti the lead inside six minutes. Two goals in 10 minutes from Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy pulled Real in front.

A piece of individual brilliance from Antoinne Greizmann not only saw Diego Simeone's men equalize, but saw the Frenchman enter the history books as he became the club's all-time top scorer. From there, Los Blancos piled on the pressure, with Jan Oblak making a number of incredible saves. However, down the other end, Kepa Arrizabalaga found himself making a horrendous error that nearly cost his side the game

Kepa error nearly costs Real Madrid

Goalkeeper's error led to an embarassing own goal.

Entering into the final 15 minutes of the game, a cross from the right-hand side seemed unlikely to cause any trouble for Carlo Ancelotti's defence. However, in coming to make a simple collection, Kepa dropped the ball onto teammate Antonio Rüdiger's head. The Spanish shot-stopper scrambled to stop the ball from crossing the line, but to no avail.

With the clock running down, it seemed as though the error would cost Real. However, Dani Carvajal came to the rescue, smashing the ball into the top corner to send the game to extra time. There, an unfortunate own goal from Savic after striker Joselu missed the ball completely left Oblak in no man's land, with Los Blancos taking the lead.

Atleti piled on the pressure in search for one more goal, with even the keeper making his way forward. This ended up being their downfall, as Brahim Diaz beat the Slovenian number one in a foot race before finding an empty net from distance. Victory for Real now means they set up a mouth-watering final against either Barcelona or Osasuna, which will take place on Sunday, 14th January.

Antoinne Griezmann breaks goalscoring record

The Frenchman overtook Luis Aragones with 174 goals.

Although the result didn't go his way, Griezmann was able to create history by becoming Atlético Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer. The Frenchman, who has had two stints since 2014, overtook the legendary Luis Aragones with his 174th strike for the club. He did it in some style, too.

Picking the ball up from more than thirty yards out, the former World Cup winner drove towards the box and managed to get past both Rudiger and Modric, the latter of whom ended up on the deck. From the edge of the box, the attacker smashed the ball across Kepa and into the far bottom corner.

The 32-year-old was visibly emotional after finding the net. Whether that was because of the importance of the strike in the record books or within the context of the game is unknown. Either way, it was a truly fitting way for one of Atleti's best players to cement his legacy.