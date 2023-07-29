Highlights Royston Drenthe, a former footballer, has been surprisingly linked to the vacant James Bond role, along with other major names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill.

Drenthe had a decent football career, playing for Real Madrid and other clubs, but didn't reach the heights he hoped for. He retired in 2022.

After retiring, Drenthe turned to acting and landed a role in a Dutch crime drama.

Royston Drenthe has been sensationally linked with the vacant James Bond role, as the search for Daniel Craig's replacement continues.

There have been some major names rumoured to be in the running for the job, with the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill mentioned, and surprisingly, the former footballer has now also been added to the shortlist of stars linked.

The former Real Madrid man is the last name anyone expected to come up in conversations about the next Bond, but he was recently listed by bookies as 500/1 to take over from Craig who bowed out from the role after No Time To Die, his fifth outing as the special agent. That's actually better odds than Leicester City had when they won the Premier League in 2016.

So, why has Drenthe been linked to the role of James Bond going forward?

Who is Royston Drenthe?

First of all, in case you're unfamiliar with the man himself, Drenthe had a pretty decent career in football, playing for several major clubs as he competed at the top of European football for quite some time.

The Dutchman spent five years playing for Real Madrid between 2007 and 2012 and won a La Liga title as well as a Spanish Super Cup, but his career with Los Blancos never really took off, and he was loaned out a couple of times during his time at the club.

One loan spell came when he joined Everton in England during the 2011/12 season, and he got to try his feet in the Premier League, but for the most part, it was an uneventful spell. He struggled to get on with Toffees manager at the time David Moyes but made 27 appearances for the club that year and scored four goals. It wasn't enough to keep him around, though, and the next season he joined Alania in Russia.

A year later and Drenthe returned to England, playing for Reading in the Championship, but he failed to really make the move work, and he then bounced around a number of teams over the next decade, failing to find a real home before he retired in 2022.

While his playing career didn't quite reach the heights he probably hoped for initially, there's no disputing he spent five years at one of the biggest clubs in the world, in Madrid, and no one can take that away from him.

Now, that it's established who Drenthe is and how his playing career panned out, it's time to explain why he has been linked with the role of Bond and that's because, following his retirement from football, the 36-year-old turned to acting and has since taken up a career on the screen.

In fact, Drenthe hadn't even hung his boots up when he landed his first acting gig as gangster Frenkie Prof in a Dutch crime drama called Mocro Maffia.

The gig proved to be a successful one as well, with Drenthe - speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone - saying: "When it came to the day of my audition, the casting team couldn't believe it was my first time acting... they were so surprised I'd not done anything like this before.

"They told me they'd let me know whether or not I'd got the job within a couple of weeks, and three days later I heard back from them and was told I was successful.

"I loved it, I'm not going to lie - it was a great experience and something I wouldn't rule out doing again."

The former footballer even joked about the potential Bond role, remarking that he'd need to work on his English, but replacing Craig could be on the cards for him.

Drenthe is far from the first former footballer to try his hand at acting, though, with Vinnie Jones known just as much for his hard-man persona in movies these days as he is for his wild antics as a member of Wimbledon's Crazy Gang. He's also not the only footballer who has bizarrely been listed in the betting odds for the job as the next James Bond.

While Drenthe being linked to the role of Bond is wild enough, he's not even the only footballer that's been listed in the betting odds for the role.

Absurdly, Micah Richards has been listed at 2500/1 the same odds as former reality tv star and current television host Rylan Clark, while Jamie Redknapp at 1000/1 has the same odds as Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. It remains to be seen how they even come up with these sorts of odds, with former England captain David Beckham also listed at 1000/1.

A running theme with the Bond role is to cast an English actor as the character, with every previous iteration of 007 played by an Englishman, so there's actually a sense of reasoning behind Richards, Redknapp and Beckham being listed in the odds, but Drenthe, a Dutchman who has a limited acting career so far, being among the names linked is pretty absurd.

Now, of course, it's very, very likely that he won't land the role, but still, it's fun to ponder a world where the former Everton loanee would get to replace Craig and star in the next series of Bond movies.

Whoever takes up the role going forward, they have a lot to live up to, with many claiming Craig's iteration of Bond is one of the very best we've seen so far. With five movies under his belt and 15 years spent in the role, the Knives Out star has become synonymous with the role and will likely always be remembered as one of the greatest versions of 007.

Is Drenthe up to the task of replacing Craig and making the role of Bond his own? Probably not truth be told, but until we actually see him as the iconic spy, we'll never know.