Real Madrid are one of the world’s biggest footballing teams, with strong credentials to be considered the absolute best. No other European side come remotely close to rivalling their 15 Champions League trophies, though even such a large number is just a fraction of the honours that Madrid have won.

Real are the winners of 36 La Liga titles, 20 Copa del Rey’s and 13 Spanish Super Cups at the time of writing, with Los Blancos having scarcely ever fallen from their high perch and certainly never having done so in the modern era. For many football fans, Madrid are a team in the highest of pantheons, an elite bracket that any player would consider a move to.

With such success, the automatic assumption surrounding ticket prices at the Santiago Bernabeu would be that they are not exactly affordable. Just how much, then, does a Real Madrid season ticket actually cost?

How much does a season ticket cost?

According to Football Ground Guide, season ticket prices for Real Madrid this season will be either the same, or slightly more, than the prices of the 2023/24 campaign. During the last term, the cheapest season ticket available to Real fans was priced at just over £1,100, with the most expensive coming in at around £3,700.

Hardly selling season tickets cheaply, there is a sense of understanding to the prices that Real demand from their fans, as they consistently feature in the highest calibre of European football. It is one thing to simply compete, but another to contend for honours each season, which Madrid tend to do.

Given the stature of their club, there is an exceptionally-long list of fans patiently waiting for a season ticket, with many often renewing their season ticket each summer, leaving little room for new buyers. Without a place on said waiting list, a fan’s chances of buying a season ticket are practically impossible.

How much does an individual Real Madrid ticket cost?

For individual La Liga matches, ticket prices can range between roughly £62 and £228, the latter representing a tag for VIP tickets. As such, the cheaper season ticket options are value for money, offering Madridistas a way to save funds should they wish to see their team at every home game this season.

While a VIP ticket for every match would represent a noticeably higher price than the upper echelon of season tickets, that very option would offer fans with more of a budget a consistent way of watching matches at the Bernabeu in some of the stadium’s best seats.

Individual VIP tickets for any game contested in the Champions League at the Bernabeu cost, at the lowest, £290, representing the highest bracket of pay for a Madrid match. Regular league fixtures, however, can see tickets sell for either £62 to members, or £83 to non-members. Tickets in the Grandstand of the Bernabeu don’t usually go for anything less than roughly £240 for members, though it is rare that there is space in that section of the stadium.

How much are season tickets at Barcelona?

Whenever Real Madrid are mentioned, there is often talk of Barcelona in the same breath. Arch-rivals of Real, Barcelona are yet another juggernaut of football, both within the domestic confines of Spain and around the world. Barca currently play their football at Estadi Olimpic de Montjuic, with renovations being conducted on the Camp Nou that are expected to be completed in 2026.

When works are finalised, the Camp Nou’s capacity is expected to sit at just over 100,000, with 45,000 season tickets set to be available to fans, according to beIN SPORTS. Prices, therefore, are expected to reflect the standard of the new stadium and could cost fans anywhere between £235 and £655, representing a much cheaper option than the current prices offered by Los Blancos.

Also reported by beIN is that those with a pass for games at the Estadi Olimpic will see them automatically renewed in time for the new Camp Nou’s opening, meaning many of the available 62,000 seats across the first and second tiers of the stadium will be filled from the first game in Barca’s renovated home.