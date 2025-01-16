Real Madrid are planning to return with a fresh bid to sign Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold this month before the transfer window closes, according to Marca.

The Spanish champions and Champions League holders made an approach to sign the right-back on New Year's Eve but were swiftly rejected by the Reds, as the player's contract situation reached a pivotal point.

Alexander-Arnold is currently set to see his contract expire in the summer, meaning he is now allowed to speak to foreign clubs about a potential free transfer switch without Liverpool's permission first, but Real Madrid are keen to bring him in during mid-season after losing Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal to serious knee injuries during the first half of their season.

Real Madrid to Return for Alexander-Arnold

Player has already said 'yes' to Madrid

Despite having their initial offer rejected, Madrid are plotting to return with another bid later this month and are just evaluating the right time to make contact with the Anfield club once more.

According to Marca, Alexander-Arnold has already agreed to make the switch to the Bernabeu in the summer hence his refusal to sign an extension with his boyhood club. They now want to bring him in earlier though and believe that the player's will to move in the summer could open the door for a mid-season switch with Liverpool potentially tempted to cash in.

GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed that Alexander-Arnold has no intention of pushing for a move away from Liverpool this month, so it remains to be seen how he would react should Madrid come in with a fresh offer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold is the youngest-ever player to win six major trophies - namely the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup - for an English club, doing so at the age of 23 years.

The 26-year-old continues to be a regular in the side under Arne Slot despite ongoing speculation around his future, and he started in the team's last fixture against Nottingham Forest. He scored in the club's FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley prior to that, while his goal against West Ham saw him address the rumours of a move with his celebration.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.