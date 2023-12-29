Highlights Real Madrid will make a January bid for Kylian Mbappé and have given him a deadline to decide if he wants to join them.

Mbappé's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2024, allowing other clubs to negotiate with him ahead of becoming a free agent.

Real Madrid is eager to avoid past mistakes and will offer an attractive deal to entice Mbappé to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid are poised to make a January bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé upon the opening of the winter window, according to The Athletic. The report states that Los Blancos have given the Frenchman, whose Parc des Princes contract expires in the summer of 2024, a deadline to make a decision on his future and whether that lies at the Santiago Bernabéu.

As mentioned, as we enter the New Year, Mbappé will be in the final six months of his deal with the perennial French champions, allowing other clubs – Madrid included – to negotiate with him and his agents ahead of him becoming a free agent. A well-known would-be buyer of the former Monaco man, Madrid believed they were inches away from snaring his signature back in the summer of 2022, only for him to extend his stay in the French capital until 2024 instead. Eventually, the world-beater was convinced by PSG as they promised to give him a say in how the club was holistically run, per the Guardian.

Learning from their prior mistakes in the summer of 2022, the Madrid-based outfit are keen to offer the PSG ace, named as football’s second-best player in 2023 behind Erling Haaland, an attractive deal to entice him to make the high-profile switch. But that said, the striker will be given a time frame in which he can accept - or else, Madrid will withdraw their interest.

Related Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi's stats at age 25 compared Kylian Mbappe is now 25 years old, but how does his statistics compare to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when they were the same age?

Real Madrid set deadline for Mbappé to accept by

The Frenchman has until mid-January to make a decision about future

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is a keen admirer of the 25-year-old. But the Italian, who has recently extended his contract as Madrid chief, and the club’s higher-ups have rubber-stamped mid-January as a deadline for Mbappé to make up his mind about whether the La Liga side will become his new home in due course.

Even when a deal fell through a year and half ago, the contact between relevant parties never really went away, but the club are not willing to relive their disarray similar to what they experienced after being on the cusp of securing his free-scoring services. For Madrid to be successful in their pursuit of the 75-cap, 46-goal France international, offering a substantial financial package will be key given the lofty wages he currently pockets at his current employers, while, according to The Athletic's report, some people in PSG circles are under the assumption that they are unable to do so.

Kylian Mbappé - Senior Career Statistics (as of 29/12/23) Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Paris Saint-Germain 282 233 100 40 3 Monaco 60 27 16 3 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

For so long now, Florentino Perez and his team have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to keep their wage structure under wraps, but there may have to be some wiggle room in their process if they are to send a genuine offer into PSG's inbox. Mbappé will expect to arrive on, in some instances, double the salary of some of the current Los Blancos assets. Given the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni rejected better offers - at least from a financial perspective - when seeking pastures new in 2023 and 2022, respectively, Mbappé may be forced to do the same should wish to move to Spain.