Real Madrid are set to have a major influence on the summer transfer market, with their decisions impacting at least 10 potential Premier League moves. But rather than chasing another Galactico, Los Blancos seem focused on restructuring their squad for balance and long-term success.

One of the most intriguing storylines surrounds Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is yet to sign a new deal at Liverpool. The right-back has remained tight-lipped about his future, and focus on him intensified on Monday after cameras caught a seemingly tense training ground exchange between him and Mohamed Salah.

While the situation is being publicly downplayed, there is a growing expectation that Alexander-Arnold will eventually make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid’s January approach for the England international was no shot in the dark - it came with a strong belief that the player himself was open to the move.

Konate and Huijsen Among Defensive Targets

Los Blancos set sights on raiding English top flight in summer

If Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid materialises, it could trigger a defensive domino effect. Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate is another Liverpool name linked with the La Liga title-chasers. With his contract edging closer to its final year, interest is ramping up, but he is far from the only option on their radar.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, who arrived from Juventus in 2024, has turned heads with his impressive performances. Real Madrid monitored him in 2021 and have rekindled their interest, viewing the Dutchman as a long-term defensive asset. The Cherries do not want to lose him, but Huijsen is also being monitored by Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Arsenal’s William Saliba has become one of Europe’s most formidable defenders, and Real Madrid’s admiration is no secret. While prying him away from north London would be a major coup, whispers suggest he is at least open to the idea. That said, Saliba himself recently laughed off speculation, reaffirming his commitment to Arsenal - for now.

RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba is another centre-back on Real Madrid’s radar, with a release clause set to activate this summer. Again, Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with him, while Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle have also shown interest. But Real Madrid may yet enter the race, particularly if their pursuit of Saliba proves unsuccessful.

Elsewhere, Milos Kerkez, Bournemouth’s promising left-back, is drawing attention from both sides of Madrid. Real had previous links with the Hungarian but now face competition - mainly from Liverpool, since Manchester United opted for Patrick Dorgu instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez won six ground duels and grabbed an assist in Bournemouth's draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend

Move for Alonso May Impact Premier League

Bayer Leverkusen head coach could replace Ancelotti in dugout

Real Madrid’s summer shake-up may not be limited to players either, as Xabi Alonso continues to be heavily touted as a successor to Carlo Ancelotti. If he does take the reins at the Bernabeu, it could have a knock-on effect elsewhere - particularly regarding Florian Wirtz.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is a prime target for Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but if Alonso makes the move to the Spanish capital, there is growing belief that Wirtz could follow. The reigning Premier League champions have been losing hope in their pursuit of the German playmaker, despite efforts to lure him to the Etihad Stadium.

Another talking point in Real Madrid’s evolving squad is Eduardo Camavinga. The young Frenchman has become an integral figure at the club, but there are murmurs that his long-term future is not set in stone. Manchester City have been monitoring the situation, potentially looking to capitalise on any uncertainty.

Real Madrid are even being linked with a Premier League midfield signing, as talk of a big bid for Enzo Fernandez was reported this week. It’s an intriguing idea but, at this stage, the substance of such a move remains somewhat unconvincing.

Adam Wharton, from Crystal Palace, is a more realistic addition to the midfield, and sources have confirmed there is an admiration for him that should be taken seriously. He is seen as a player who has great vision and passing ability to quickly trigger an attack in a way that is not totally dissimilar to Toni Kroos.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson has emerged as a rising star, attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur primarily. They know, though, that Real Madrid have also been tracking the Swede - viewing him as a long-term project that can be molded to their style. With Real Madrid’s fingerprints all over some of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer, the Premier League is set to feel the ripple effects of their decisions.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/03/2025.

