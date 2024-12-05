Real Madrid have Manchester United star Diogo Dalot on their radar, GIVEMESPORT understands. The reigning LaLiga champions are in the market for a new right-back in 2025, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedro Porro, Juanlu and Jeremie Frimpong among the other names considered.

Real's interest in Dalot dates as far back as January 2024, and they have already made exploratory contact. The challenge they face is that he only signed a new five-year contract in May 2023, keeping him at the club until 2028. The 25-year-old is also not pushing for an exit and has spoken highly of new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.

"He's obviously a fantastic coach," Dalot told Sky Sports. "He's young, but he knows what he wants and is very demanding. I think that's a perfect match for a club like this. He is a person that you can see has really high standards and he stands by them."

Red Devils Adamant Dalot Will Not be Leaving

Amorim desperate to keep Portugal international at Old Trafford

Manchester United sources insist Dalot is not for sale, but those close to Real believe an offer in the region of £45million might change their mind, even if Amorim is reluctant to lose the Portugal international.

GMS understands the former Sporting boss has made it clear to Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada he wants time to judge his current squad. And the fact Dalot can also be used at left-back is of appeal, especially with Luke Shaw suffering a new injury setback.

It remains to be seen whether Real would consider a move in January, but there is certainly more urgency to find a right-back in Madrid because Dani Carvajal is sidelined with a serious knee injury. Real are seeking a long-term successor to the 32-year-old anyway.

Dalot's leadership and versatility have both been flagged in recruitment meetings at Real, and they have been tracking the player dating back to Erik ten Hag's tenure. Real also don't fear Barcelona entering the race for Dalot's signature. Sources have told GMS that Barcelona have not made any contact with Dalot, despite reports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Dalot has enjoyed 1,137 minutes of Premier League action this season

Real Playing Alexander-Arnold Waiting Game

Discussions over contract extension prioritised by 26-year-old

It is no secret how highly Real also rate Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Liverpool right-back could be available on a free transfer in the summer of 2025. His current employers remain intent on keeping the 26-year-old and talks are ongoing over an extension, but there has been no breakthrough to date.

Real are not considering a January offer, and this is largely down to a firm belief that Liverpool wouldn't consider selling mid-season, nor does Alexander-Arnold wish to leave before the end of the campaign.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League and the Champions League table, and Alexander-Arnold is not expected to accept a switch away from Anfield even if an offer was accepted in January. He is loyal to his boyhood club and believed to be enjoying life under boss Arne Slot.

All this makes Liverpool still calm about his situation. There is an industry-wide feeling, including from within Real, that Alexander-Arnold is still prioritising talks with Liverpool, regardless of how they conclude, rather than lining up a transfer simultaneously.

It was a similar story with Roberto Firmino, who spoke solely with Liverpool about his future, eventually decided to leave, and only then began exploring free agency moves before joining Saudi side Al-Ahli. This means Real may have to play the waiting game, which is also why they have other concrete options, including Dalot, on their list.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/12/2024