Revealing all you need to know around the latest El Clasico derby

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Date, kick-off time, Team news, how watch in UK, head to head and more

Real Madrid face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and we can reveal all the team news around this game, as well as some head-to-head stats, whether you can watch in the United Kingdom and the kick-off time.

The two Spanish clubs are among the biggest on the planet and typically dominate their domestic league, La Liga, every year.

Due to both dominating Spain and Europe, football fans from across the globe tune in to watch this great derby named El Clasico.

With so much history between the two and very fiesty matches, which have seen last-minute drama, horrendous tackles and amazing goals, we are very excited for the two to meet again.

Read More: Real Madrid vs Barcelona: head to head record

Barcelona will play Real Madrid on Thursday, 2nd March 2023. They are playing midweek due to the fact that this is a cup game and not a La Liga one. This is the semi-final of the Copa del Rey, which has two legs, and this will be the first leg of the match, so it is crucial both sides have a good start. The kick-off time for those in the UK is 8:00 PM GMT.

Where will the El Clasico match be played?

Vinicius Junior on the ball against Ronald Araujo -- Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Both teams will have a chance to play this game at home; however, Real Madrid have home advantage in the first leg and therefore the game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK?

You are definitely able to watch some of the El Clasico matches in the UK, and this latest game between Real Madrid and Barcelona follows suit, which is great news. This match in the Copa del Rey will be available to watch on TV channels BT Sports 1 and BT Sports 1 HD.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona

What is great about having this game on BT Sports is the fact that it can also be live-streamed on mobile devices, laptops and PCs. You will be able to live stream El Clasico with a BT Sports account that has a subscription. You can buy a monthly pass and which will allow you to have an account and watch all the football on BT Sports for 30 days. This pass costs you £29.99.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News

Pedri of Barcelona on the ball with Toni Kroos of Real Madrid attempting to tackle him

Some big players will be missing for Real Madrid due to injury struggles. Rodrygo, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy will all miss the match. Luka Modric is suspended.

Barcelona are in a very similar situation as Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Ansu Fati are all injured. Raphinha and Gavi will also miss out due to suspension.

El Clasico Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Camavinga, Kroos, Tchouameni; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Barcelona: Ter-Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Kounde, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Gavi, Torres, Roberto

Form Guide

Real Madrid

Real Madrid have managed to bring back some consistency in their recent performances and this has seen them remain undefeated in their last five. Here is their form from their most recent match to their five lastest match.

D-W-W-W-W

Their most recent match has seen them lose their win streak, and it was another big fixture as they played Atletico Madrid and drew 1-1 despite Atletico having ten men for half an hour.

Barcelona

Meanwhile, Barcelona were on top form; however, their last five have seen them start to slip up and show some inconsistencies.

Here is their form from their most recent match to their five lastest match.

L-L-W-D-W

One of their recent losses came against Manchester United, whilst their recent match was a shock loss to Almeria.

You can find all of the latest Football News right here at GiveMeSport!