Manchester City head to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium looking to overturn a one-goal deficit in what promises to be an absorbing UEFA Champions League playoff second leg in the Spanish capital on Wednesday night (UK and Central European time).

Real Madrid ran out 3-2 winners at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday thanks to second-half goals from Kylian Mbappé and Brahim Diaz, and an injury-time Jude Bellingham winner. Erling Haaland scored twice, but it was not enough for Pep Guardiola’s hosts to avoid defeat.

90 Minutes Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Real Madrid 1.95 19/20 -105 The Draw 4.33 10/3 +333 Manchester City 3.5 5/2 +250

To Qualify for the Next Round Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Real Madrid 1.21 21/100 -476 Manchester City 5.0 4/1 +400

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are clear favourites to go through. As part of the pre-match mind games, Guardiola has said that his City side stand only a “one percent — or I don't know what, but it will be minimal” chance of going through. While the market does not agree with that rather pessimistic assessment, it does concur that City are rank outsiders to reach the Last 16.

As our table above shows, Manchester City are 5.0 (4/1) outsiders to make the Last 16 (equating to a 20 percent chance). Real Madrid are 1.21 (21/100) favourites to qualify, and 1.95 (19/20) to win in 90 minutes in front of their own fans this week.

It is difficult to argue with Real Madrid’s status heading into the game. They played some excellent attacking football last week, which is hardly surprising considering the array of talent in their ranks. It is likely that, at some point, City will have to come out and take risks, and that may open the door to Real Madrid being even more dangerous in the final third this week.

Best Bet

We agree that Real Madrid should be favourites to win. Yet there is always a risk to backing a side to win a game when they do not actually need to win it.

A draw would be enough for Real Madrid to earn a place in the Last 16. This being the case, can we really expect the hosts to be as determined to win if the game is all-square heading into the closing minutes as they would be, for example, in a regular league game?

Almost certainly not. For that reason, we would rather leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for stronger selections on the match.

Over Goals the Smart Selection

In our first-leg preview, Over 3 Goals in the Under/Over Goals market was our main selection. This paid out comfortably, with the game featuring five goals. The two sides’ combined xGs on the night was a highly representative 4.90.

Ahead of the first leg, Over 3 Goals was available at a best price of 1.72 (8/11). After last Tuesday's five-goal thriller, there has been a clear market reaction: the odds on a high-scoring encounter this time around are notably shorter than was the case seven days ago.

Number of Goals (in 90 minutes) Decimal Odds Fractional Odds Over 2.5 1.36 5/14 Over 3.0 1.43 3/7 Over 3.5 1.87 20/23 Over 4.0 2.23 16/13 Over 4.5 2.88 15/8 Over 5.0 4.25 13/4 Over 5.5 5.5 9/2

As our table above shows, Over 3 Goals is 1.43 (3/7), while Over 3.5 Goals is 1.87 (20/23). For those that believe that the attacking talent on show on both sides will lead to an even higher final scoreline, Over 4.5 Goals is available at 2.88 (15/8).

Best Bet

Even though the odds have shortened, we are happy to back this game to be a high-scoring encounter. Attacks were on top of defences in the first leg, and Real Madrid continue to have a defensive injury crisis, which increases Manchester City’s chances of having success in front of goal.

As we highlighted last week, the historic stats point towards a high-scoring encounter as well: since the start of 2020, these two clubs have faced each other nine times in the Champions League. Seven of those fixtures featured three or more goals (in 90 minutes), and the average goals-per-game count (in 90 minutes) across the nine fixtures is 3.89.

Looking at the prices available, we are happy to back Over 3.5 Goals. City find themselves in a backs-to-the-wall situation — they have to win by at least a single goal in 90 minutes, or they are out of the competition. That does not mean they will attack from kick-off, but it does mean that, at some point, this game is likely to open up, and become a shoot-out between two of Europe's most instinctively attacking teams, rather than a cagey game where the two teams look to shut the other out.

This reality, plus Real Madrid's defensive injury crisis - several centre-backs are ruled out by injury, as was the case last week - means that, for us, the chances of the game featuring four or more goals (in 90 minutes) are high.

Top selection – Over 3.5 Goals (1.87)

Mbappé Leads the Market

Given that we expect a high-scoring encounter, it makes sense to consider various players in the Goalscorer markets. And it is no surprise to see the names that head the market.

In-form Mbappé – who has 11 goals in 11 Real Madrid starts in 2025 – is 1.91 (10/11) favourite in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Haaland is 2.35 (27/20), while Vinícius Júnior is 2.4 (7/5). Bellingham is 3.4 (12/5) to emulate his winner last week by finding the net again.

Best bet

Our selection in the Anytime Goalscorer market would be Rodrygo at 3.5 (5/2). He scored last weekend, taking his Champions League goals tally for the season to four (netted at a rate of a goal every 119 minutes). His excellent scoring rate in the competition and performance last weekend would suggest he is best-value selection to find the net at some point in normal time.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 18/02/2025