We may still be a few months away from the summer transfer window opening up for Premier League clubs, but Liverpool fans may already be getting themselves excited about an arrival this summer following Giorgi Mamardashvili's stellar display for Valencia against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Georgian shotstopper agreed a deal to join Anfield last summer but has spent the season on loan at the club the Reds bought him from. Earmarked as the ideal replacement for Alisson Becker when the Brazilian's time is up, Mamardashvili gave the Liverpool faithful a reminder of what he is capable of with his performance at the Santiago Bernabeu after concerns about his recent form.

Related Alisson, Kelleher and Mamardashvili's 24/25 Statistics Compared Arne Slot, after exploring this season's statistics for Alisson, Kelleher and Mamardashvili, has a selection headache for the 2025/26 season.

Mamardashvili's MOTM Performance Against Real Madrid

The Valencia goalkeeper silenced recent critics

As Real Madrid looked to keep pace with La Liga leaders Barcelona, a win at home against Valencia was a must. Unfortunately, though, the star-studded Galacticos came up against a goalkeeper who was in imperious form and was almost unbeatable.

In total, Mamardashvili made eight saves, including five from inside the area and a Vinicius Junior spot-kick as Madrid's woeful record from 12 yards continued to haunt them. The goalkeeper even claimed to have made a bet with the Brazilian superstar that he would deny him from the spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid have missed five penalties this season.

The Georgian arguably pulled off an even greater stop when he denied an outstretched Federico Valverde from six yards out.

His efforts saw him prevent a total of 2.28 goals, as strikes from Mouctar Diakhaby and a 95th-minute winner from Hugo Duro handed the visitors all three points.

It was a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the 24-year-old, who has often been criticised for his displays this term. Spanish media have questioned whether he could even fall down the pecking order behind Stole Dimitrievski.

"Sooner or later a debate will open, and if it hasn't already, it's because of the respect earned by the Georgian and because Dimitrievski didn't have his day against Barcelona in the Cup either. But the debate will open if Mamardashvili continues like this."

Mamardashvili was able to silence his critics in the Spanish capital, with one outlet claiming he was at a 'great level' against Madrid, while another stated that the Georgian was 'in inspired form.' And his display has also got Liverpool fans talking.

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League Right Now (2025) David Raya and Alisson both feature among the 20 best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

Liverpool Fans React to Mamardashvili's Performance Against Madrid

The Reds faithful are convinced by their future arrival

Taking to social media, Liverpool fans were quick to rave about Mamardashvili after his heroics at the Bernabeu, with one saying that: "Giorgi Mamardashvili is the reason Valencia won against Madrid today. Liverpool signed an absolute GEM." Another added: "Mamardashvili has been absolutely sensational this game.

A third suggested that "Mamardashvili is so much better than Kelleher, glad we’re upgrading," while a fourth added: "Mamardashvili has been insane."