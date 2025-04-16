Real Madrid have a huge mountain to climb if they want any chance at making it past Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The Gunners put on a clinic in London in the first leg, beating Madrid 3-0 thanks to a pair of wonderful free-kicks by Declan Rice.

Los Blancos now face the monumental task of overcoming a three-goal deficit, albeit at home in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are fresh off a gutsy 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga over the weekend, going ahead in the 34th min