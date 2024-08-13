Highlights Real Madrid face Atalanta in the 49th UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw, Poland.

Atalanta won the Europa League last season by defeating Bayer Leverkusen.

Kylian Mbappe could make his Real Madrid debut.

The 2024 UEFA Super Cup will be the 49th edition of the prestigious pre-season competition, and it pits Champions League winning Real Madrid against Europa League victors Atalanta. Real Madrid arrive after their 15th UCL triumph, beating Borussia Dortmund in June, and have the leisure of a star-studded side that looks likely to feature Kylian Mbappe in his first competitive appearance for the club.

Atalanta enter as underdogs, with 2023-24's Europa League victory their sole piece of continental silverware to date. However, after toppling the Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin, they'll know what they're capable of. In what many deem to be the crowning glory of a pre-season campaign, this UEFA battle of the best in Europe will tee up both sides for their respective seasons in La Liga and Serie A. Will Atalanta upset the apple cart?

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta: Match Information When 14/08/24 Where PGE Narodowy Time 20:00 BST Location Warsaw, Poland TV TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Form Guide

Both sides look to end pre-season with a trophy

Pre-season has been a mixed back for these sides, as Real Madrid have readily fielded relatively secondary lineups as players return and regroup from the European Championships and Copa America, respectively. Los Blancos opened their pre-season mini-campaign in the US with a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan, before another loss came against Barcelona, this time 2-1. Ancelotti's side redeemed themselves with a 2-1 win over Chelsea, yet will be back in trademark competitive form for this match-up in Warsaw.

Atalanta's warm-up games kicked off with four goals shared against AZ Alkmaar in their first friendly. Admittedly, for Gasperini's side, it was the main high-point, as a 4-1 drubbing from Parma followed, before FC St. Pauli prevailed 3-0. Atalanta will be hoping for better, full-strength fortunes against Real Madrid, yet it won't be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination.

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

GMS picks Bet Odds Provider Real Madrid Win 8/15 Oddschecker Atalanta Win 15/4 Oddschecker Draw 11/2 Oddschecker Kylian Mbappe first scorer 18/5 Oddschecker Vinicius Junior first scorer 22/5 Oddschecker Ademola Lookman first scorer 11/1 Oddschecker Total goals over 2.5 4/6 Oddschecker Total goals under 2.5 5/4 Oddschecker Both Teams To Score 'Yes' 4/5 Oddschecker Both Teams To Score 'No' 11/10 Oddschecker

According to the Evening Standard's expertise, "It’s difficult to know what to expect from Madrid at this stage of the summer but their record in European finals cannot be argued with."

Real Madrid to win 2-1.

Team News

Mbappe the head-turner

Real Madrid's starting XI in Warsaw should be headlined by Kylian Mbappe's involvement, who is now fully integrated with the group following his post-Euro 2024 break. Finalists Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham should also be present in a near full-strength lineup from Ancelotti. Mbappe's arrival has led to speculation surrounding the futures of Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, the latter of whom is said to have turned down a mammoth Saudi Pro League offer. However, both are expected to stay and play on.

Atalanta have made some marquee signings of their own - completing a permanent deal for Charles De Ketelaere and signing Mateo Retegui from Genoa. Ben Godfrey, Nicolo Zaniolo and Ibrahim Sulemana are also new faces in Bergamo. Some members of the old guard - Hans Hateboer, Pierluigi Gollini, Duvan Zapata and Aleksei Miranchuk - have made way for Gasperini's new arrivals, and Retegui could very well make his competitive debut up top, as Gianluca Scamacca will be out for months with an ACL injury.

Centre-back Giorgio Scalvini is another deep in rehabilitation for a similar problem but should be back before the end of the calendar year, while midfielder Ederson remains at the Gewiss Stadium despite links with a few Premier League powerhouses. However, Netherlands international Teun Koopmeiners - wanted by Juventus and Liverpool - is confirmed to have handed in a transfer request and should not be involved in the Super Cup.

Head-to-head History and Results

Real Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 0

Atalanta wins: 0

Odds and stats referenced: Oddschecker, Evening Standard