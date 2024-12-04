Real Madrid travel to the Basque country to take on Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday as they look to keep up their strong form in La Liga .

Los Blancos have won their last three games in the league, outscoring their opponents 9-0 in the process. Madrid are fresh off a 2-0 win over city rivals Getafe over the weekend, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are only four points behind league leaders FC Barcelona in the La Liga standings, with two games in hand following Barca's win over Mallorca on Tuesday.

Real have struggled in their UEFA Champions League campaign, however, losing three of their first five games in the competition. Liverpool are the latest team to get one over the defending European champions, claiming a 2-0 victory at Anfield last Wednesday.

Athletic Club, meanwhile, have enjoyed a great start to their domestic season, sitting in fourth place with 26 points after 15 games. The Lehoiak are undefeated in their last nine games in all competitions, and have won three on the bounce.

Athletic have been brilliant in Europe as well, undefeated through five games in the Europa League , and currently occupying second place in the competition standings.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club

When : Wednesday, December 4 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, December 4 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : San Mames, Bilbao

: San Mames, Bilbao TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Athletic Club Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Ernesto Valverde will have some of his key players back in the fold when his squad hosts Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Midfielder Beñat Prados is set to return to the lineup following a one-match ban, likely resuming his role in a double pivot alongside Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta.

Oscar de Marcos, Dani Vivian and Unai Simon are all expected to also be in the squad, but it is unlikely that all three get a start. Oihan Sancet is expected to be on the team sheet despite picking up a slight ankle knock in Sunday's win over Rayo Vallecano.

Veteran midfielder Ander Herrera is ruled out of the fixture due to a hamstring injury.

Athletic Club predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Julen Agirrezabala (GK) – Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Alvarez. Aitor Paredes, Yuri Berchiche – Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Beñat Prados – Iñaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams – Alvaro Djalo.

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Athletic Club

Despite a handful of long-term injuries to important players, Madrid have been chugging along in La Liga, and could be getting some reinforcements on Wednesday.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to return to the squad, but is likely to start on the bench as his manager eases him back in. Jude Bellingham is also expected to play despite leaving the tie with Getafe with a neck issue.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo should also be a starter, lining up alongside Mbappé as the pair look to feed off one another in the attack.

Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba are unavailable for selection due to injury.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham – Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Head-to-Head History

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

As two of the oldest clubs in Spanish football, Real Madrid and Athletic Club have faced each other on an astounding 242 occasions, with the Galacticos prevailing 121 times to Bilbao's 76.

Athletic Club have only won one out of their last nine games against Madrid, coming in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey in February 2022. Madrid have also won in their last five trips to the San Mames.

Real and Athletic are two of only three clubs – along with FC Barcelona – to have never been relegated from the Spanish first division.