A potentially pivotal encounter in La Liga title race takes place in the Spanish capital when Real Madrid go head-to-head with Atlético Madrid on Saturday night.

Just one point separates the rivals in the league standings, with Real top of the table on 49 points from 22 games, and Atlético just one point back on 48 having played the same number of matches.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Real Madrid 1.9 9/10 -112 The Draw 3.75 11/4 +275 Atletico Madrid 4.2 16/5 +320

It is a three-horse race to be crowned champions – FC Barcelona , in third place, have 45 points – but this weekend’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium is a massive chance for the top two to take points off each other.

The first thing that stands out when looking at the Match Odds market – the market where you back one of the two teams to win (or the game to end in a draw) – is just how short Real Madrid are.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are 1.9 (9/10) to claim all three points, which is the market’s way of saying that Real have a 53 percent chance of winning the game. Atlético Madrid are 4.2 (16/5), while The Draw is 3.75 (11/4).

Real have home advantage, but do they really deserve to be such short odds to win, given that they are only narrowly ahead of Atlético Madrid in the league standings?

No, in our view. Real are the bigger of the two clubs, and there is an expectation that they win partly based on reputation, rather than the reality that is playing out on the pitch this season.

In some ways, this makes sense. Real Madrid’s collective memory of how to secure trophies is not to be underestimated. They know how to finish first, and that pedigree is passed down, from one generation to the next.

It is worth noting, however, how poorly Real have fared against better sides this season. They lost 5-2 against Barcelona in the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia last month, and 4-0 at home to the same opponents in their league meeting last October.

Their first encounter against Atletico Madrid in the league this season ended in a 1-1 draw at Atletico’s home stadium last September. Real Madrid have also suffered defeats against Liverpool and AC Milan in the Champions League this season, so there is little evidence that they ought to be as short to win as the market is suggesting this weekend.

Best Bet

Given that, in our view, Real’s chances of collecting all three points are overestimated, Atletico Madrid or The Draw would be our recommendations. Both are worth considering, or you can split your stakes across the two outcomes, to ensure a profit if Real fail to win.

There are other ways to oppose Real Madrid, as we explain below.

Make Atletico your Main Selection

If, like us, you feel Real Madrid’s chances of winning the game are overstated, then there are other ways to be on the ‘other side’ of this game.

Atlético Madrid in the Draw No Bet market is available at 3.1 (21/10). With this selection, you would make a profit if the visitors secure an away victory, and your stakes would be returned in the event of the game ending all-square.

Alternatively, you could back Atletico Madrid-Draw in the Double Chance market. With this selection, you will win if Atletico Madrid win or the game ends in a draw, rather than having your stakes returned in the event of the game ending all-square. This selection is available at 2.0 (1/1, or evens).

A third option would be to back Atletico Madrid with a +0.5 start on the Asian Handicap market. This essentially works in exactly the same way as the Draw No Bet suggestion above. In the Asian Handicap market, you pick a team and give them a handicap start (which can be a lead or a deficit) before kick-off. You then add the handicap that you picked before the game to the actual scoreline at the end of the game to see if you have a winning selection.

Atletico Madrid +0.5 Asian Handicap means you are giving the visitors a +0.5-goal lead before the game kicks off, meaning that, if they avoid defeat, you will have a winning pick. At the time of writing, Atletico +0.5 Asian Handicap is available at 2.0 (1/1, or evens).

Best Bet

We are not sure that Atletico Madrid will win, but we are confident that the market is underrating their chances of avoiding defeat. For that reason, Atletico Madrid-Draw on the Double Chance market or Atletico Madrid +0.5 Asian Handicap would be our selections.

With either of these selections, you will make a profit as long as the visitors avoid defeat.

Top selection – Atletico-Draw in the Double Chance market (2.0)

Back Both Teams to Hit the Net

Our second selection on the game concerns the Both Teams to Score market.

Real Madrid have well-documented central defensive player issues going into the game. David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao are all absent through injury. For their midweek Spanish Cup tie at Leganes, Ancelotti had to field a makeshift, inexperienced centre-back pairing. Real Madrid won 3-2, but their defensive deficiencies were obvious.

The Real manager faces a similar situation this weekend. This increases our belief that Atlético Madrid can avoid defeat, and also the chances of both teams scoring.

Best Bet

Real Madrid have found the net in 18 of their last 20 games in all competitions. Atletico Madrid have an even more impressive record: they have scored in 19 of their last 20 games in all competitions.

‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is available at 1.73 (8/11). The odds-on price may be too short for some, but we are happy to take it, given Real’s defensive concerns, and the scoring records of these two teams in recent times.

Top selection – ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market (1.73)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 07/02/2025