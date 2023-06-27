Another pre-season, another El Clasico.

Eternal rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face off during their pre-season tours for the second straight year after the Spanish giants met in Las Vegas last summer.

Here’s all you need to know about this summer’s pre-season El Clasico in the United States...

When do Barcelona play Real Madrid?

Both current LaLiga champions Barca and 14-time European champions Real Madrid will be touring the United States this summer for their pre-season fixtures and both have a star-studded lineup of opponents.

Real face AC Milan, Manchester United and Juventus while Barcelona face Arsenal, Juventus and AC Milan.

Real and Barca, meanwhile, are set to meet on July 29th, in the middle of each of their tours, respectively.

Where will the USA El Clasico be played?

The 2022 pre-season El Clasico was played in the Sin City of Las Vegas last July, with Barcelona emerging as 1-0 winners. The game featured Raphinia’s first goal for the Blaugrana, while Lewandowski also made his debut for the club against their arch-rivals.

This summer’s edition of the rivalry will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas which is home of NFL giants, the Dallas Cowboys.

Widely regarded as one of the best stadiums in American football, AT&T Stadium can hold up to 80,000 spectators. The stadium has a full glass roof, meaning the atmosphere at kick-off should be electric.

Where can tickets be bought for this summer’s El Clasico?

Tickets for the match can be purchased on Ticketmaster but be aware, they will sting your wallet if you plan on attending the game in Texas.

The cheapest available ticket for the game is just shy of $250, and that’s without the booking fee. The cheapest ticket is also in the nosebleeds, high up in the top tier of the stadium. However, in these modern stadia, there is no such thing as a bad seat anymore.

The most expensive remaining available tickets will cost you north of $1000, and that’s not even in the VIP section!

Where can I stream the USA El Clasico?

The official broadcasters for the fixture have not been confirmed as of yet, but will no doubt be confirmed in due course.

The best places to keep eyes on are both teams' in-house media networks, Barca TV and Real Madrid Television.

It is worth noting that Barcelona are getting rid of the Barca TV service on June 30th, but how that impacts accessibility to the club’s pre-season content is not yet known. Until then, the content will be readily available on both team’s official YouTube channels.

