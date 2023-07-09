Highlights of a Real Madrid vs Barcelona youth match are going viral because of the incredible talent on show.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in world football and matches between the two - no matter what level - are fiercely contested.

El Clasico is one of the biggest rivalries in world football and always will be. For decades, the two heavyweights have competed to be the best in Spain - and Europe.

But it's no different at youth level.

The desire to win the first El Clasicos in your very young career is just as strong as they dream of progressing through the ranks

That certainly seemed the case when the two clubs met recently at U10 level.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona U10s match goes viral

A video posted on Twitter showing highlights of a youth game between Real Madrid and Barcelona has racked up millions of views and thousands of 'likes' and 'retweets.'

The clip - which is almost five minutes long - shows the incredible ability of the two sets of players.

The passing, the movement, the organisation, the speed, the flair... it really is quite incredible to watch.

The match eventually finished 4-1 to the home side - Real - but the play but both sides was a joy to behold.

VIDEO: Real Madrid vs Barcelona U10 highlights

Check out some of the reaction from fans on social media, who couldn't quite believe what they were watching:

"If you ever saw an u10 football match you will know how crazy this video is," one wrote.

Another simply wrote: "This is absolutely insane."

One under-10 coach wrote: "As a U10 football coach, I have NEVER seen this quality these lot are mad."

Real Madrid's No.10 looked extra special

While every player on show looked extremely talented, there was one player who stood out head and shoulders above the rest.

He was wearing the No.10 shirt for Real Madrid and was the captain of the team.

"#10 for Madrid is absolutely obscene. U10’s ffs," a fan noted.

Another added: "#10 is insane… wtf."

Real Madrid captained compared to Luka Modric

While some were comparing him to the legendary Luka Modric.

"Baby Modric is INSANE. He ate these man up. How can you be 9 and ball like this?" one wrote.

Another joked: "Looks like Modric is never leaving Real Madrid cos he cannot be 38yo and be playing U10 games."

"This Madrid captain is insane for his age," said another fan.

"This is phenomenal. That number 10 for Madrid is going right to the top of the game. Absolutely phenomenal talent on display here already," another added.

While it's incredibly early and a lot can happen in the next six, seven, eight years, it seems incomprehensible that some of these youngsters don't go on to become stars for Real Madrid and Barcelona - or at least make it as a top professional.

Especially Real Madrid's No.10...

Real Madrid vs Barcelona in 2023/24

It's set to be another fascinating season in Spain as Real Madrid and Barcelona go head-to-head once again.

Last season belonged to Xavi's Barcelona as they claimed the league title, finishing 10 points above Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Barca have added to the squad with the signings of the experienced Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City and Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid have lost the legendary Karim Benzema, while Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard have also left the club.

However, the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borrusia Dortmund will give the club a huge boost while they've also announced the signing of talented 18-year-old, Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

At least both clubs can rest assured that, in a few years time, they'll have a few very special young players to call upon...