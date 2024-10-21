Matchday 3 in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League campaign features a number of tantalizing fixtures, but none are bigger than Tuesday's clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund .

Madrid will host Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabéu in a rematch of last season's Champions League final, which Los Blancos won 2-0 to capture their 15th UCL title.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund - Details When Tuesday, Oct. 22 - 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to Watch (USA) Paramount+, TUDN USA, FuboTV

Real are looking to bounce back in the continental tournament after a shock 1-0 defeat to Lille OSC in France on Matchday 2. Carlo Ancelotti's men cruised past VfB Stuttgart 1893 e.V. 3-1 in the opening game of their title defense.

They're fresh off a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday, and currently sit in second place in La Liga on 24 points.

Dortmund, meanwhile, ran riot on UCL Matchday 2, thumping Celtic FC 7-1 at the Signal Iduna Park, with forward Karim Adeyemi scoring a hat trick. They're a perfect 2-for-2 so far on the continent, defeating Club Brugge 3-0 in September to open their European campaign.

Die Borussen have had a slow start to their domestic campaign, however, currently sitting in seventh place with four wins, one draw and two losses after overcoming St. Pauli 2-1 over the weekend.

Borussia Dortmund Lineup vs Real Madrid

Summer signing Serhou Guirassy should once again lead the line for the Black and Yellow, looking to add to his seven goals in all competitions this season.

Manager Nuri Şahin will likely opt for speedy duo Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens on the wings to provide the width and test Madrid's shaky backline.

Dortmund will be without Adeyemi when they travel to Spain on Tuesday, as the star forward is nursing a hamstring injury. Niklas Süle, Yan Couto, Gio Reyna and Julien Duranville are also expected to miss the game with various ailments.

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel (GK) – Julian Ryerson, Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini – Emre Can, Pascal Groß – Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Jamie Gittens – Serhou Guirassy.

Real Madrid Lineup vs Borussia Dortmund

The Galacticos will surely field a strong lineup for Tuesday's game as they look to get back to winning ways in their favorite competition.

The superstar duo of Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr will form a lethal strike pairing, complimented by Jude Bellingham and his trademark goal poaching ability.

Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger will patrol the backline, while the athletic midfield trio of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will look to control the middle of the park.

Dani Carvajal, Brahim Diaz and David Alaba are unavailable for selection due to injury.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham – Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund - Betting Odds Real Madrid win -225 Draw +425 Borussia Dortmund win +500

Betting odds courtesy of Bet365.