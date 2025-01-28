Real Madrid will play in arguably the biggest game of their season so far when they travel to France to take on Stade Brestois in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Madrid are all but guaranteed to advance to the knockout phase playoff round, but a win could elevate them into the top-eight, earning a bye to the Round of 16 and avoiding a knockout phase playoff tie.

They currently sit in 16th place on 12 points, with four wins and three losses through seven games. They defeated RB Salzburg 5-1 last time out in the competition, with Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr scoring two goals each.

Los Blancos have been flying in La Liga , rattling off five wins out of their last six league games, and sitting atop the league standings with 49 points.

Carlo Ancelotti's side cruised to a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid over the weekend, with Kylian Mbappe notching his first hat-trick with Real Madrid.

Brest, meanwhile, have enjoyed a nice run in the Champions League, winning four out of seven games. They currently sit one point above Madrid in the table, despite losing 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Les Pirates have struggled for similar form in Ligue 1, however, sitting in eighth position in the standings with nine wins, one draw and nine losses on the campaign so far. Éric Foy's squad defeated Le Havre 1-0 over the weekend, with top-scorer Ludovic Ajorque finding the net for his seventh tally of the season.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Brest

When : Wednesday, January 29 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, January 29 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Municipal Du Roudourou, Guingamp

: Municipal Du Roudourou, Guingamp Where to watch in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

Brest Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Brest predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot (GK) – Kenny Lala, Brendan Chardonnet, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Mathias Pereira Lage – Edimilson Fernandes, Mahdi Camara – Abdallah Sima, Hugo Magnetti, Romain Del Castillo – Ludovic Ajorque.

Injuries: Jordan Amavi (muscle), Massadio Haidara (muscle), Jonas Martin (muscle), Bradley Locko (achilles), Julien Le Cardinal (knock).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Brest

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modrić – Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries: Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee), Vinicius Jr (yellow card accumulation).