Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend, traveling to Barcelona to take on Espanyol on Saturday.

Madrid are fresh off a 3-0 win over Stade Brestois to see out their UEFA Champions League "league" stage, thanks to a brace by Rodrygo.

The win elevated Los Blancos into 11th place in the league stage table, setting up a knockout phase play-off tie with Manchester City in mid-February.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad have been flying domestically, winning five of their last six outings in La Liga, including a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid last weekend, propelled by Kylian Mbappe 's first hat-trick in the royal white.

Madrid stretched their lead atop the standings to four points, with chasers Atlético Madrid dropping points in consecutive weeks.

Espanyol, meanwhile, find themselves fighting to stay in the division, currently sitting third from bottom and in the relegation zone. The Periquitos have hit a bit of form of late, however, earning points in their last three league games, including a 1-1 draw with Sevilla last weekend. Manolo Gonzalez's side are one point from safety, and five points off last-placed Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid won the reverse fixture 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in September.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Saturday, February 1 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, February 1 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : RCDE Stadium, Barcelona

: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -370

Draw: +460

Espanyol to win: +800

Both Teams to Score (Yes/No): -116 / -110

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: +138 / -170

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer: -150

Vinicius Jr anytime goalscorer: +105

Jude Bellingham to assist or score: -105

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Espanyol Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Espanyol predicted lineup (4-4-2): Joan Garcia (GK) – Omar El Hilali, Marash Kumbulla, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero – Jofre Carreras, Pol Lozano, Alex Kral, Alvaro Tejero – Roberto Fernandez, Javi Puado

Injuries/suspensions: Pablo Ramon Parra (ACL), Jose Gragera (ankle)

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Espanyol

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni – Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries/suspensions: Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee)