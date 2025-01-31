Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend, traveling to Barcelona to take on Espanyol on Saturday.
Madrid are fresh off a 3-0 win over Stade Brestois to see out their UEFA Champions League "league" stage, thanks to a brace by Rodrygo.
The win elevated Los Blancos into 11th place in the league stage table, setting up a knockout phase play-off tie with Manchester City in mid-February.
Carlo Ancelotti's squad have been flying domestically, winning five of their last six outings in La Liga, including a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid last weekend, propelled by Kylian Mbappe 's first hat-trick in the royal white.
Madrid stretched their lead atop the standings to four points, with chasers Atlético Madrid dropping points in consecutive weeks.
Espanyol, meanwhile, find themselves fighting to stay in the division, currently sitting third from bottom and in the relegation zone. The Periquitos have hit a bit of form of late, however, earning points in their last three league games, including a 1-1 draw with Sevilla last weekend. Manolo Gonzalez's side are one point from safety, and five points off last-placed Real Valladolid.
Real Madrid won the reverse fixture 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in September.
Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol
Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.
- When: Saturday, February 1 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT
- Where: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona
- Where to watch in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
- Where to watch in Canada: TSN+
Real Madrid vs Espanyol Betting Odds
- Real Madrid to win: -370
- Draw: +460
- Espanyol to win: +800
- Both Teams to Score (Yes/No): -116 / -110
- Over/Under 3.5 Goals: +138 / -170
- Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer: -150
- Vinicius Jr anytime goalscorer: +105
- Jude Bellingham to assist or score: -105
Odds courtesy of FanDuel.
Espanyol Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid
Espanyol predicted lineup (4-4-2): Joan Garcia (GK) – Omar El Hilali, Marash Kumbulla, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero – Jofre Carreras, Pol Lozano, Alex Kral, Alvaro Tejero – Roberto Fernandez, Javi Puado
Injuries/suspensions: Pablo Ramon Parra (ACL), Jose Gragera (ankle)
Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Espanyol
Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni – Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. – Kylian Mbappé.
Injuries/suspensions: Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee)
