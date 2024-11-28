Real Madrid go into this La Liga fixture with Getafe C.F. as strong favourites. However, it is an uncertain time for Madrid. They look beatable, scoring no goals in the losses to FC Barcelona in the league and midweek to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League . Such is their stature and the players playing for the club, Real Madrid are expected to win every game. This game will be no different.

Getafe go into the game in pretty good form. Having lost by a goal to nil to both Celta de Vigo and then Girona , they beat Real Valladolid 2-0 and then had a further 3-0 win away to Manises in the Copa Del Rey. However, they have lost their last 15 games against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Their last win there was a 1-0 victory in 2008.

Result odds: Madrid heavily backed to win

Real Madrid win 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Getafe win 7/1

Despite the 4-0 thrashing at home to Barcelona recently, Real Madrid are still very much in the La Liga title race. Going into this game, they are four points behind first placed Barcelona with a game in hand. Getafe's last league game win was their only win in La Liga in their last five matches.

Real Madrid vs Getafe - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Real Madrid Win 4/11 1.36 _275 Draw 4/1 5.00 +400 Getafe Win 7/1 8.00 +700

Score Predictions

Real Madrid win 2-0 - 9/2 | Draw 1-1 - 17/2 | Getafe win 1-0 - 14/1

The bookmakers most likely priced Getafe win is 1-0 at 14/1. To put that into context, you can get the same odds on a 4-0 Real Madrid victory. Although Madrid have a formidable home record against Getafe, they have not scored four at home against them since 2015. By the same token, Getafe have only scored once at the Bernabeu in their last six visits.

Real Madrid vs Getafe - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Real Madrid win 1-0 9/2 5.50 +450 Real Madrid win 2-0 9/2 5.50 +450 Real Madrid win 3-0 7/1 8.00 +700 Real Madrid win 2-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Draw 0-0 9/1 10.00 +900

Despite the doubts over Real Madrid, they have only lost once in La Liga this season. While their last two league games has seen them score seven and not concede.

Real Madrid vs Getafe Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 4/5 1.80 -125 Over 2.5 1/1 2.00 -100

Goalscorer odds

Anytime scorers: Kylian Mbappe 21/20 | Vinicius Junior 6/5

It will come as no surprise to see that the bookmakers practically have Kylian Mbappe as nailed on to score at 21/20 to score at any time. Vinícius Júnior is unlikely to feature because of a muscle strain that caused him to miss the Liverpool game. Those wanting more of an outside bet can get 17/2 on Luka Modric .

Real Madrid Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Kylian Mbappe 21/20 2.05 -95 11/4 3.75 +275 Rodrygo 7/4 2.75 -67 9/2 5.50 +450 Endrick 7/4 2.75 -57 9/2 5.50 +450 Arda Guler 2/1 3.00 +200 5/1 6.00 +500 Jude Bellingham 2/1 3.00 +200 5/1 6.00 +500

At present, Uruguayan midfielder Mauro Arambarri is Getafe's top scorer in La Liga with four goals. He is priced at 14/1 to score at any time. However, he is not listed in Getafe's five most likely scorers.

Getafe Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Borja Mayoral 15/4 4.75 +375 9/1 10.00 +900 Chrisantus Uche 6/1 7.00 +600 14/1 15.00 +1400 Alvaro Rodriguez 7/1 8.00 +700 16/1 17.00 +1600 Bertug Yildirim 7/1 8.00 +700 16/1 17.00 +1600 Carles Perez 15/2 8.50 +750 18/1 19.00 +1800

Predictions and Best Bets

Yes, Real Madrid are beatable, but given Getafe's current league standing and their dreadful record at the Bernabeu they are not the team to challenge Madrid. Mbappé will be carrying the disappointment of failing to score a penalty at Anfield in the week. He will no doubt be motivated to bounce back and get on the scoresheet for Madrid.

Best bets

Real Madrid to win 3-0 - 7/1

Jude Bellingham to score first 5/1

