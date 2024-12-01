After a difficult excursion to England midweek, Real Madrid will look to get back on their feet when they host city rivals Getafe C.F. in La Liga action on Sunday.

Madrid succumbed to Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, suffering their third defeat in the competition.

Los Blancos currently occupy 24th position in the tournament standings — the final spot for qualification to the knockout rounds, with only six points to show for after five games.

Madrid's form in La Liga has steadied, however, coming away with dominant wins over Leganes and Osasuna in their last two outings in the league. They've cut FC Barcelona 's lead at the top of the table to just four points, while also having a game in hand.

Getafe, meanwhile, find themselves near the bottom of the Spanish first division standings, with only two wins through 14 games—placing them in 15th with 13 points.

The Azulones have won their last two games in all competitions, besting Manises CF 3-0 in the Copa del Rey and defeating Real Valladolid 2-0 in the league last weekend.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe

When : Sunday, December 1 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT

: Sunday, December 1 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Getafe Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

REUTERS/Susana Vera

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas will be without a handful of his most important players for the trip across town on Sunday.

Barcelona academy product Carles Aleña will miss the fixture with a muscular issue, while star striker Borja Mayoral will likely not be fit enough to start against his former club. To add insult to injury, regular starters Djene Dakonam and Bertug Yildirim will not be available through suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Alvaro Rodriguez, on loan from Madrid, will likely get the start as the lone striker, looking to add to his single tally in La Liga this season.

Getafe's bruising midfield duo of Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri will be tasked with frustrating Real's technical superstars.

Getafe predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): David Soria (GK) – Juan Iglesias, Domingos Duarte, Omar Alderete, Diego Rico – Luis Milla, Mauro Arambarri – Allan Nyom, Christantus Uche, Carles Perez – Alvaro Rodriguez.

Substitutes: Jiri Letacek (GK), Fabrizio Angileri, Juan Berrocal, Alex Sola, Borja Mayoral, Peter Federico, Yellu Santiago.

Injuries/suspensions: Carles Aleña (knock), Djene Dakonam (yellow cards), Bertug Yildirim (yellow cards)

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Getafe

Carlo Ancelotti has had to navigate injuries to significant players in recent weeks, and it will be no different when he names the squad that will take the field on Sunday.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo could feature back in the squad after missing the last few weeks, but don't expect them to be thrust into the starting lineup just yet.

Lucas Vazquez's return against Liverpool means Federico Valverde can resume his natural role in midfield, where he'll likely line up alongside Luka Modrić and Jude Bellingham.

The attack will lack bite, however, as Kylian Mbappé will likely be flanked by Arda Güler and Brahim Diaz — technically gifted players who are not particularly renowned for their goal-scoring ability.

Vinícius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba remain unavailable for selection due to injury.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Antonio Rüdiger, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia – Luka Modrić, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham – Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, Brahim Diaz.

Substitutes: Andriy Lunin (GK), Jesus Vallejo, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Endrick, Fran Gonzalez, Diego Aguado Facio, Gonzalo Garcia, Daniel Yanez, Hugo de Llanos Garcia.

Injuries: Vinícius Jr (thigh), Eduardo Camavinga (thigh), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (ACL), David Alaba (knee).