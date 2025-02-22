After a huge win midweek, Real Madrid will hope to get their La Liga campaign back on track on Sunday when they host Girona.

The mood around the Madrid camp has been lifted significantly after Kylian Mbappé and Co. dominated Manchester City en route to a 3-1 win (6-3 on aggregate) in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.

Los Blancos will now face city rivals Atlético Madrid in the Round of 16 after Friday's draw.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope that his squad's favorable results in Europe will translate to good form in league play. Real have failed to win their last three games in La Liga, drawing with Atleti and Osasuna, and losing 1-0 to Espanyol.

FC Barcelona have since overtaken their El Clasico rivals at the top of the table. The two clubs are tied on 51 points, but Barca have the edge through goal differential.

FC Barcelona & Real Madrid - 2024-25 La Liga Comparison FC Barcelona Category Real Madrid 24 Games Played 24 16-3-5 Record (W-D-L) 15-6-3 51 Points 51 65 Goals For 52 25 Goals Against 23 +40 Goal Differential +29

Girona, meanwhile, find themselves firmly in mid-table in 10th place on 31 points — four points off the final European qualification spot in sixth (Rayo Vallecano).

The Catalans have lost their last two league outings, most recently falling 2-1 to Getafe at home last weekend.

Madrid were comfortable 3-0 winners the last time these two teams met in December.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Girona

When : Sunday, February 23 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT

: Sunday, February 23 – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

Real Madrid vs Girona Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -420

Draw: +550

Girona to win: +750

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -164 / +128

Over/Under 3.5 goals: -110 / -110

Kylian Mbappé first goalscorer: +260

Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer: -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Girona Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Michel will be without some key pieces for the trip to Madrid on Sunday. Arnaut Danjuma will miss the clash due to a knee injury, while veteran midfielder Yangel Herrera received a straight red card in the loss to Getafe and is serving a suspension.

Yaser Asprilla should draw in to midfield in Herrera's stead, joining Oriol Romeu in the middle of the park.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Bryan Gil is likely to start in an attacking trident alongside Cristian Portu and Viktor Tsygankov.

Girona predicted lineup (3-4-3): Paulo Gazzaniga (GK) – David Lopez, Ladislav Krejci, Daley Blind – Arnau Martinez, Oriol Romeu, Yaser Asprilla, Miguel Gutierrez – Bryan Gil, Cristian Portu, Viktor Tsygankov.

Injuries/suspensions: Abel Ruiz (knock), Arnaut Danjuma (knee), Yangel Herrera (red card).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Girona

Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham this weekend as he serves the first of a two-game suspension for a straight red card he received in the draw with Osasuna.

With Lucas Vazquez returning to health, Federico Valverde will be able to return to the midfield, joining Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos.

Raul Asencio should get another start at center-back after an impressive performance against Manchester City, which included a wonderful assist to Mbappé.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr.

Injuries/suspensions: Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee), Jude Bellingham (red card).