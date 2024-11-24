Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they get set to take on Leganes in the Madrid suburb on Sunday.

After a tumultuous few weeks, which included losses to FC Barcelona and AC Milan, Madrid are back on track after a convincing 4-0 win over Osasuna just before the November international break.

Fresh off what many perceived to be a snub for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award, Vinícius Jr. let his play do the talking, scoring a hat-trick in the win. Jude Bellingham also got on the scoresheet, finally scoring his first goal of the domestic campaign.

Los Blancos currently sit in second place in the La Liga standings on 27 points, six off Barcelona with a game in hand.

Leganes, meanwhile, are jostling for position in the bottom half of the table, sitting in 14th position on 14 points. Los Pepineros were victorious on Matchday 13, beating Sevilla 1-0 thanks to a Miguel de la Fuente penalty conversion in the 82nd minute.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes

When : Sunday, November 24 - 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT

: Sunday, November 24 - 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT Where : Estadio Butarque, Leganes

: Estadio Butarque, Leganes Where to Watch (USA) : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to Watch (Canada): TSN+

Leganes Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Leganes manager Borja Jimenez will have decisions to make after two of his starters were subbed off due to injury in the win over Sevilla.

Renato Tapia and Enric Franquesa are set to miss Sunday's clash with Madrid, likely making way for Javi Hernandez and Julian Chicco to feature in the starting lineup.

De la Fuente, fresh off his first goal of the season, will likely be preferred as the lone striker over well-traveled veteran Sebastien Haller. Former Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi will also be one to watch as a goal-scoring threat.

Leganes predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic (GK) – Adria Altimara, Sergio Gonzalez, Matija Nastasic, Javi Hernandez – Julian Chicco, Seydouba Cisse –Juan Cruz, Darko Brasanac, Munir El Haddadi – Miguel De la Fuente

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Leganes

Carlo Ancelotti is currently dealing with an injury crisis in Madrid.

Eder Militao, Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo all left the win over Osasuna with an injury, and will each miss this weekend's trip to Leganes.

Academy product Raul Asencio is set to make his full debut with the senior team, after coming on as a substitute – and providing a wonderful assist –against Osasuna two weeks ago.

Federico Valverde will likely have to start at right-back in Vazquez and Dani Carvajal's absence, making way for Luka Modric to start in midfield. Thibaut Courtois is also back after recovering from a muscular problem.

In attack, Brahim Diaz is expected to line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are also unavailable for selection due to injury.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham – Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid vs Leganes Head-to-Head History

Real Madrid and Leganes have only faced each other on 14 occasions throughout their history, with the Galacticos winning 10 of the meetings, and losing only twice. However, the Spanish giants have only won two of the last five duels with El Lega.

Both of Leganes' wins over Madrid came in the Copa del Rey, notably eliminating their city rivals from the league cup in the quarterfinals in January 2018.

Madrid has scored 35 total goals in the fixture, while Leganes have managed 15 — averaging just over one goal per game.

Real Madrid vs Leganes - Last 5 Meetings July 19, 2020 2-2 Draw Oct. 30, 2019 5-0 Real Madrid Apr. 15, 2019 1-1 Draw Jan. 16, 2019 1-0 Leganes (Copa del Rey) Jan. 9, 2019 3-0 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)