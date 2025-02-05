Real Madrid are back in action in the Copa del Rey this week, taking on La Liga rivals Leganes on Wednesday.

Madrid will want to move on from a frustrating 1-0 loss to Espanyol over the weekend — a game marred by controversy.

The loss was Los Blancos' first defeat since Dec. 4, and saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to just one point, with city rivals Atlético Madrid right on their tails. FC Barcelona sit in third, four points off the leaders.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad defeated Celta Vigo 5-2 in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Jan. 16.

Leganes, meanwhile, find themselves near the bottom of the league standings in 16th place, two points above the last relegation spot. Los Pepineros lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano on Friday, but have recorded big results in recent weeks, including 1-0 victories over both Atlético Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Borja Jimenez's team beat Almeria 3-2 in the Round of 16 to book their date with Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants cruised to a 3-0 victory when the two met earlier this season.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Leganes

When : Wednesday, February 5th – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, February 5th – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Butarque, Madrid

: Estadio Butarque, Madrid Where to Watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to Watch in Canada: N/A

Real Madrid vs Leganes Betting Odds

Real Madrid to qualify: -420

Leganes to qualify: +310

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -126 / -102

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +176 / -260

Vinicius Jr. anytime scorer: +170

Rodrygo to score or assist: +105

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Leganes Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Leganes will likely field a strong defensive lineup against Madrid on Wednesday, hoping to keep out the high-powered Galacticos offense.

Juan Soriano should rotate in goal after starting the previous four cup matches, while veteran center-back Matija Nastasic will likely command the backline.

Ball-winner Renato Tapia will surely patrol the middle of the park, while Miguel de la Fuente will be tabbed with leading the line and burying the few opportunities that will come his way.

Leganes predicted lineup (5-4-1): Juan Soriano – Adria Altimira, Valentin Rosier, Sergio Gonzalez, Matija Nastasic, Juan Cruz – Daniel Raba, Yvan Neyou, Renato Tapia, Oscar Rodriguez – Miguel De la Fuente.

Injuries: Seydouba Cisse (hamstring), Enrique Franquesa (ACL).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Leganes

Madrid's injury issues continue to pile up, as center-back Antonio Rudiger is the latest star to be sidelined with an injury.

Injuries have ravaged Real's backline, with the only healthy center-backs in the squad being Raul Asencio and Jesus Vallejo. The former should get the start, joining Aurelien Tchouameni — who has deputized as a defender multiple times this season – in the middle of defense.

Captain Luka Modric should get the start in defensive midfield, while Jude Bellingham will play higher up, hoping to work off of Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Andriy Lunin (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Luka Modrić – Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries: Antonio Rüdiger (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (ACL), Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring).