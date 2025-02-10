European football giants Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in a titanic clash in the UEFA Champions League Knockout Play-Offs on Tuesday.

Both clubs had underwhelming league stages in a competition they have both dominated in recent years.

Madrid finished in 11th place with five wins and three losses in the league phase, rattling off three wins to save a title defense campaign that was off to a rocky start through the first five games.

Los Blancos comfortably dispatched Brest 3-0 on the final matchday to secure their qualification to the knockout play-offs.

In La Liga , meanwhile, Real are sitting at the top of the table on 50 points, only one ahead of Atlético Madrid , and two ahead of FC Barcelona . Real and Atleti met in the season's second edition of the Madrid Derby at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, settling for a 1-1 draw and blowing the title race wide open.

Manchester City, meanwhile, barely qualified for the knockout play-offs, having to beat Club Brugge 3-1 on the final day to secure their survival. The Cityzens finished 22nd in the table with three wins, two draws and three losses, while sporting a modest plus-four goal differential.

City's domestic campaign has not gone to plan either, as Pep Guardiola's squad currently sits in fifth place in the league table, 15 points off leaders Liverpool. Their last league outing was one of their worst of the season, losing 5-1 to Arsenal.

They bounced back over the weekend, defeating Leyton Orient 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The two sides met in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last year, with Madrid narrowly advancing through a penalty shoot-out after 3-3 and 1-1 draws.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City

When : Tuesday, February 11 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Tuesday, February 11 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Etihad Stadium, Manchester

: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Where to watch in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Manchester City to win: +125

Draw: +270

Real Madrid to win: +190

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -260 / +196

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +114 / -138

Erling Haaland anytime scorer: +100

Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer: +150

Vinicius Jr. to score or assist: +125

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Manchester City Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Guardiola is likely to rotate his squad heavily from the one that traveled to Leyton Orient over the weekend.

Superstar striker Erling Haaland should come back into the starting lineup for Omar Marmoush, while Phil Foden could replace Jack Grealish out wide.

Ruben Dias returned to the pitch with a 45-minute cameo on Saturday, but is likely to start on the bench against Madrid on Tuesday, making way for Manuel Akanji and John Stones to start at center-back.

Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva could make up the midfield pivot, replacing Ilkay Gundogan and new arrival Nico Gonzalez, who went off injured against Orient.

Kevin De Bruyne is in line for a start after scoring the winner in the FA Cup tie, and could to his eight career goal contributions against the Spanish giants, which would mark a Champions League record.

Manchester City predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK) – Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol – Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva – Savinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden – Erling Haaland.

Injuries: Nico Gonzalez (hip), Ederson (knock), Jeremy Doku (knock), Nathan Aké (unknown), Oscar Bobb (broken leg), Rodri (ACL).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Manchester City

Real Madrid will hope that their makeshift defensive line can keep out Man City's high-powered offense on Tuesday.

With a number of his starters nursing long-term injuries, Carlo Ancelotti will likely turn to the inexperienced Raul Asencio and midfielder-turned-defender Aurelien Tchouameni to make up for the absences.

Lucas Vazquez is also expected to miss the game, meaning Federico Valverde will likely return to the right-back position.

Dani Ceballos will likely join Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham in the midfield.

Kylian Mbappé will undoubtedly lead the line, flanked by his usual strike mates — Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia – Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr.

Injuries: Lucas Vazquez (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (thigh), David Alaba (muscle), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee).