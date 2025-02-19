A desperate Manchester City side will travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid to try to save their UEFA Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Things were looking up for City early in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday, with Pep Guardiola's side going up 1-0 through Erling Haaland in the 19th minute of play.

Kylian Mbappé would equalize in the 60th minute, but Haaland came through to give his side the lead once again with a converted penalty only 10 minutes from full-time.

Then, the inevitable happened. Madrid applied heavy pressure in the closing minutes of the contest, and finally broke through with a Brahim Diaz equalizer in the 86th minute.

It looked like the two sides were heading towards a draw, until Jude Bellingham seized the occasion once more, placing the ball into an empty net after a catastrophic defensive error to give his team the win.

Los Blancos' great escape in Manchester gives them the advantage in the second leg at home, where they can rely on raucous home support to hold — or even add to their lead.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, are fresh off a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Osasuna on Saturday, with Bellingham being sent off with a straight red card for dissent towards the referee.

FC Barcelona have since overtaken their El Clásico rivals in the table, tied on 51 points but ahead on goal differential.

Manchester City, meanwhile, dominated Newcastle United on the way to a 4-0 win over the weekend, powered by an Omar Marmoush hat trick.

The Cityzens are still in fourth place in the Premier League standings, three points behind Nottingham Forest and a whopping 16 points off leaders Liverpool.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City

When : Wednesday, February 19 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, February 19 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to watch in the United States : CBS Sports, Paramount+

: CBS Sports, Paramount+ Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

Manchester City Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Manchester City predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Ederson (GK) – Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol – Nico Gonzalez, Ilkay Gundogan – Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Omar Marmoush – Erling Haaland.

Injuries: Oscar Bobb (broken leg), Manuel Akanji (groin), Rodri (ACL).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Manchester City

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy – Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga – Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries: Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee).