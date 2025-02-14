Real Madrid will travel to the Basque country to take on Osasuna in La Liga action on Saturday.

Los Blancos are fresh off a dramatic 3-2 win over Manchester City in the first leg of a knockout phase play-off tie in the UEFA Champions League .

Madrid found themselves down 2-1 with only 10 minutes left to play, before Brahim Diaz brought the teams level with a strike in the 86th minute. Jude Bellingham — as he has done on countless occasions since moving to the Spanish capital — put home the winner in the 92nd minute to give his side an advantage heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The big win will surely motivate a Carlo Ancelotti squad that has stagnated in recent weeks, dropping points in consecutive league games with a 1-0 loss to Espanyol and 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid .

Real's lead at the top of the La Liga table has been reduced to just one point, with Atleti hot on their heels and FC Barcelona only two points off top spot.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have struggled in recent months after a very strong start to their campaign. Los Rojillos have only won one league game in their last 11, drawing seven times in that span.

They currently find themselves in ninth place in the standings, and lead the division in draws with 10.

The Galacticos were comfortable 4-0 winners when the two clubs met in November.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna

When : Saturday, February 15th – 7:15AM ET / 4:15AM PT

: Saturday, February 15th – 7:15AM ET / 4:15AM PT Where : Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona

: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -185

Draw: +320

Osasuna to win: +475

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -158 / +124

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +144 / -178

Kylian Mbappé anytime scorer: -115

Vinicius Jr. anytime scorer: +130

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Osasuna Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Head coach Vicente Moreno will be without veteran Raul Garcia on Saturday, as the midfielder nurses an ankle injury.

Jorge Herrando is expected to fill in at center-back in place of Flavien Boyomo, who will miss the contest due to suspension.

Moreno could opt for a more defensive 4-5-1 formation, with Bryan Zaragoza and Ruben Garcia operating out wide. They'll be looking to deliver balls into the box for the imposing Ante Budimir, who has tallied 12 goals in La Liga this season already.

Osasuna predicted lineup (4-5-1): Sergio Herrera (GK) – Jesus Areso, Jorge Herrando, Alejandro Catena, Juan Cruz – Ruben Garcia, Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Aimar Oroz, Bryan Zaragoza – Ante Budimir.

Injuries/suspensions: Raul Garcia (ankle), Flavien Boyomo (yellow card accumulation).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Osasuna

Real Madrid's injury issues persist, and Ancelotti will once again have to put together a makeshift backline for the trip up north.

Aurelien Tchouameni should once again join youngster Raul Asencio in the middle of defense, while Federico Valverde will deputize as a right-back in Lucas Vazquez's absence.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos should operate as a double pivot, with Bellingham just in front in a more attacking role.

Kylian Mbappé is expected to lead the strike force after scoring against Man City on Tuesday.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy – Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos – Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. – Kylian Mbappé.

Injuries/suspensions: Lucas Vázquez (hamstring), David Alaba (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (thigh), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee).