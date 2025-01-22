Real Madrid continue their UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Austrian side RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

Los Blancos will be desperate for a win in a competition they have so far struggled in, posting three wins and three losses through six games. Madrid currently sits in 20th position in the Champions League standings, only two points away from the threat of not qualifying for the knockout rounds.

The Galacticos did notch a big result in their last UCL fixture, defeating Serie A title contenders Atalanta 3-2 in Bergamo in early December.

Aside from a difficult 5-2 loss to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 12, Madrid have hit a strong run of form in recent weeks, winning nine of their last 11 games in all competitions.

This string of results has seen Carlo Ancelotti's side rise to the top of the La Liga standings on 46 points, two points ahead of city rivals Atlético Madrid. They comfortably dispatched Las Palmas 4-1 over the weekend, thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe .

Salzburg, meanwhile, have been one of the worst sides in the Champions League so far, winning only one game and losing the other five. They sit in 32nd place in the league standings, and own the third-worst goal differential (-15) in the competition. Their last outing in the UCL was a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Their domestic form has been nothing to write home about either, as they sit fifth in a 12-team Austrian Bundesliga, with seven wins, five draws and four losses through the first 16 matchdays.

The trip to Madrid will be Salzburg's first competitive fixture since a 3-0 win over SK Austria Klagenfurt on Dec. 14.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg

When : Wednesday, January 22 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Wednesday, January 22 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid Where to watch in the United States : Paramount+, CBS Sports

: Paramount+, CBS Sports Where to watch in Canada: DAZN

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -1400

Draw: +950

RB Salzburg to win: +2000

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: -180 / +135

Kylian Mbappe anytime scorer: -245

Vinicius Jr anytime scorer: -190

Jude Bellingham anytime scorer: +100

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

RB Salzburg Starting Lineup vs Real Madrid

RB Salzburg predicted lineup (4-4-2): Janis Blaswich (GK) – Amar Dedic, Samson Baidoo, Hendry Blank, Aleksa Terzic – Mads Bidstrup, Mamady Diambou, Moussa Kounfolo Yeo, Oscar Gloukh – Nene Dorgeles, Adam Daghim.

Bench: Alexander Schlager, Salko Hamzic, Lucas Gourna-Douath, John Mellberg, Leandro Morgalla, Kamil Piatkowski, Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, Mamady Diambou, Takuma Kawamura, Petar Ratkov.

Injuries: Maurits Kjaergaard (ankle), Karim Konate (knock).

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs RB Salzburg

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-4-2): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham – Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr.

Bench: Andriy Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Jacobo Ramon, Aurelien Tchouameni, Chema, Arda Guler, Endrick, Brahim Diaz.

Injuries/suspensions: Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee), Lucas Vazquez (yellow card accumulation)