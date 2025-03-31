Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, with a spot in the Copa del Rey final on the line.

Madrid goes into the semifinal second leg with a 1-0 aggregate lead after winning the first leg at the Reale Arena by a single goal, courtesy of an Endrick strike in the 19th minute of play.

Los Blancos' goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was the hero on the day for his side, making seven saves to preserve a clean sheet.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad is fresh off a narrow 3-2 win over city rivals Leganes, with Kylian Mbappé scoring a brace — including the winner — to take all three points.

The Galacticos remain in second place in the La Liga table on 63 points, three behind leaders FC Barcelona , and six clear of Atlético Madrid .

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, beat Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday at home, going ahead through goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Sergio Gomez.

The Basque club finds itself in 10th place in the league standings, nine points out of the final European qualification spot.

The winner of this semifinal tie will face either Barcelona or Atleti in the final. The two Spanish giants settled for a chaotic 4-4 draw at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys in Barcelona in the first leg, and will face off again in Madrid on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the United States

Real Madrid's Copa Del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad can be watched on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the United States.

When : Tuesday, April 1 – 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT

Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Where to watch in the United States: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

