La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be looking to pad their lead at the top of the table when they travel to Valladolid on Saturday.

Madrid's last game came midweek in the UEFA Champions League , when they comfortably dispatched RB Salzburg 5-1, thanks to braces from Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Los Blancos are still sitting in 16th place in the tournament league stage standings with 12 points, and must beat Stade Brestois on Matchday 8 to guarantee qualification to the knockout rounds.

In domestic play, Madrid have hit a promising run of form in the league, soaring to the top of the table thanks to a five-game unbeaten run. Last time out, Carlo Ancelotti's men defeated Las Palmas at home, going down early but scoring four unanswered goals to see off the Canary Islands side.

The Galacticos' lead at the top of the table has grown to two points after Atlético Madrid lost 1-0 to Leganes last weekend. FC Barcelona sit in third with 39 points, seven behind Real.

Valladolid, meanwhile, find themselves all the way at the bottom of the standings, managing only four wins and 15 points after 20 games. Their -25 goal differential is by far the worst in the league, and they have managed the joint-fewest goals in the campaign so far (14).

La Pucela lost 2-1 to Espanyol last Friday, but they have produced two wins in their last four league games.

Real Madrid defeated Valladolid 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Brazilian football icon — and former Real Madrid striker — Ronaldo Nazario is the majority owner and president of Valladolid.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Saturday, January 25 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Saturday, January 25 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid

: Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid Where to watch in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Where to watch in Canada: TSN+

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: -550

Draw: +600

Real Valladolid to win: +950

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -126 / -102

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +106 / -128

Kylian Mbappé anytime scorer: -175

Jude Bellingham anytime scorer: +150

Odds courtesy of Fanduel.

Real Valladolid Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid

Real Valladolid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Karl Hein (GK) – Luis Perez, David Torres, Javi Sanchez, Lucas Rosa – Kike Perez, Selim Amallah, Mario Martin – Anuar, Marcos Andre, Ivan Sanchez.

Injuries/suspensions: Raul Moro (collarbone), Eray Comert (hamstring), Stanjo Juric (yellow card accumulation).

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Real Valladolid

Madrid will be without Vinicius Jr when they travel to Valladolid on Saturday, as the Brazilian superstar is still serving a suspension for a straight red card he picked up against Valencia on Jan. 3.

Brahim Díaz should be the one tabbed with filling in for Vinicius, joining Mbappé and Rodrygo on the frontline.

Jude Bellingham will likely get the start in midfield with Federico Valverde, who should be back in the middle of the park after deputizing at right-back recently.

Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy should be the starting full-backs, while Aurelien Tchouameni could once again start in the middle of defense.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham – Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo.

Injuries/suspensions: Eduardo Camavinga (hamstring), Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee), Vinicius Jr. (red card).