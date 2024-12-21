Fresh off another title in the Carlo Ancelotti era, Real Madrid now have their sights set on a La Liga duel with Sevilla on Sunday.

Madrid traveled to Qatar in midweek to take on Mexican club Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup Final, winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Their last outing in La Liga, however, was less fruitful, as Los Blancos were held to a 3-3 draw by city rivals Rayo Vallecano in a back-and-forth affair.

Madrid currently sit in third place in the league standings on 37 points, one point off joint-leaders FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid , who face each other this weekend.

La Liga Table as of December 20, 2024 Club Games Played Record (W-D-L) Goal Differential Points FC Barcelona 18 12-2-4 30 38 Atlético Madrid 17 11-5-1 20 38 Real Madrid 17 11-4-2 21 37

Sevilla, meanwhile, have had an unremarkable start to their campaign, winning only six out of 17 games and sitting in 11th place in the table. The Andalucians defeated Celta Vigo 1-0 last time out, and gave Atleti a challenge in a narrow 4-3 loss a week prior.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla

When : Sunday, December 22nd – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT

: Sunday, December 22nd – 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT Where : Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Sevilla Projected Lineups vs Real Madrid

Sevilla and Spain national team legend Jesus Navas is set to feature in the final game of his professional career in Madrid on Sunday, and should get the start as he gets the heroic send-off his brilliant career deserves.

After scoring the lone goal in the win over Celta Vigo, 20-year-old Manu Bueno should be back in the starting lineup in midfield.

Isaac Romero could get the start at striker, alongside top scorer Dodi Lukebakio, who usually operates in wider areas.

Djibril Sow, Adria Pedrosa, Chidera Ejuke, Rafa Mir and Tanguy Nianzou are all unavailable for selection due to injury.

Sevilla predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alvaro Fernandez (GK) – Gonzalo Montiel, Loïc Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Kike Salas – Manu Bueno, Lucien Agoume, Saul Niguez – Jesus Navas, Isaac Romero, Dodi Lukebakio

Real Madrid Projected Lineup vs Sevilla

Ancelotti will be without Vinícius Jr for Sunday's clash after the Brazilian winger picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe should be available and among the starters, with Brahim Diaz expected to fill in for Vinicius in the front three.

Aurelien Tchouameni should once again fill in at center-back alongside Antonio Rüdiger, as Madrid continues to deal with significant injuries to their backline.

Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba will miss out with injuries.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vázquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rüdiger, Fran Garcia – Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé, Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head History

Real Madrid and Sevilla have met on 190 previous occasions, with the Galacticos winning 104 of those games, compared to 54 wins for Sevilla.

Sevilla have not beaten the Spanish giants in their last 11 meetings, losing nine times in that span, with their last win coming in 2018. Seven of Madrid's last eight wins over Sevilla have been by one goal.

Los Nervionenses last won at the Santiago Bernabéu in December 2008.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla - Last 5 Meetings February 25, 2024 1-0 Real Madrid October 21, 2023 1-1 Draw May 27, 2023 2-1 Real Madrid October 22, 2022 3-1 Real Madrid April 17, 2022 3-2 Real Madrid