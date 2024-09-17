VfB Stuttgart were one of the revelations of the 2023-24 European season, finishing in second place in the Bundesliga, thus earning a place in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. And Stuttgart's return to the competition after a 14-year absence will come against none other than the defending champions of the competition.

Real Madrid will welcome VfB Stuttgart to the 2024-25 tournament, and we'll see if the German side brings its swashbuckling, in-your-face style to the famous Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. It would be a massive upset if Stuttgart could even come away with a draw from the match.

Real Madrid are even stronger today than they were when they won the Champions League in June, adding superstar forward Kylian Mbappé to the mix, and he has hit the ground running for Los Merengues. He will be counted upon to make a significant contribution, as Real Madrid seek to repeat as champions for the first time since going back-to-back in 2017-2018.

Below are the projected lineups and player availability for the match, and this article will be updated with the confirmed starting XIs and substitutes.

Real Madrid Lineup vs Stuttgart

Spanish reports place Bellingham and Tchouameni in the starting XI

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be thrilled to have two of his most influential players back from injury, with Jude Bellingham (calf) and Aurelien Tchouameni (foot) fortifying a midfield which failed to help stop a rampant Real Sociedad attack that simply failed to capitalize on the chances they created Saturday. Luka Modric, 39, heads back to the bench, as will Turkish playmaker Arda Güler, who started against Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid did not leave San Sebastián unscathed, as Brahim Diaz was the latest to pick up an injury. His absence sees Brazilian Rodrygo line up on the right wing alongside fellow forwards Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

The big news is a change along the backline. It turns out that Eder Militao will not start, despite Ancelotti stating that he was available despite missing practice on Monday due to a knock picked up against Real Sociedad. Militao is still on the bench, but Dani Carvajal moves into central defense with Lucas Vazquez coming in at right back. There are only 19 available Real Madrid players for the match.

Real Madrid Lineup (4-3-3, left to right): Thibaut Courtois (GK) — Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez — Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde — Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo

Thibaut Courtois (GK) — Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez — Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde — Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo Real Madrid Subs (8): Andriy Lunin (GK), Fran Gonzalez (GK), Fran Garcia, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo, Luka Modric, Arda Güler, Endrick

Andriy Lunin (GK), Fran Gonzalez (GK), Fran Garcia, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo, Luka Modric, Arda Güler, Endrick Injured (4): David Alaba (knee), Eduardo Camavinga (knee), Dani Ceballos (ankle), Brahim Diaz (right groin)

Stuttgart Lineup vs Real Madrid

According to the official Stuttgart website, only defenders Leonidas Stergiou and Ameen Al Dakhil are unavailable. Teenage winger Justin Diehl is also recovering from a shoulder injury suffered with the club's youth side.

Throughout the three Bundesliga matches and German Super Cup match, the attacking foursome of Chris Führich, Enzo Millot, Jamie Leweling, and center forward Deniz Undav (or new signing Ermedin Demirovic) have proven to be the preferred choices for manager Sebastian Hoeneß (photo above), with Angelo Stiller and captain Atakan Karazor providing the midfield cover in the 4-2-3-1.

Jeff Chabot and Anrie Chase have taken over for last season's successful center-back pairing of Hiroki Ito (transferred to Bayern for $26 million) and Waldemar Anton (transferred to Borussia Dortmund for $25 million). The team also lost top scorer Serhou Guirassy to Dortmund for $20 million.

Stuttgart Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Alexander Nübel (GK) — Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jeff Chabot, Anrie Chase, Josha Vagnoman — Angelo Stiller, Atakan Karazor — Chris Führich, Enzo Millot, Jamie Leweling — Deniz Undav

Alexander Nübel (GK) — Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jeff Chabot, Anrie Chase, Josha Vagnoman — Angelo Stiller, Atakan Karazor — Chris Führich, Enzo Millot, Jamie Leweling — Deniz Undav Stuttgart Subs (11): Fabian Bredlow (GK), Dan-Axel Zagadou, Anthony Rouault, Frans Krätzig, Pascal Stenzel, Ramon Hendriks, Yannick Keitel, Fabian Rieder, Nick Woltemade, Ermedin Demirovic, El Bilal Touré

Fabian Bredlow (GK), Dan-Axel Zagadou, Anthony Rouault, Frans Krätzig, Pascal Stenzel, Ramon Hendriks, Yannick Keitel, Fabian Rieder, Nick Woltemade, Ermedin Demirovic, El Bilal Touré Injured (3): Ameen Al-Dakhil (muscle), Leonidas Stergiou (back), Justin Diehl (shoulder)

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart History

Teams have never met in the Champions League before Tuesday

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League opener for both sides will be the first time they have met in the Champions League.

That should come as little surprise since Stuttgart have only played in the competition (including the old European Cup) on five occasions, with the last one coming back in 2009-10. In that 14-year span for Stuttgart, Real Madrid have won six Champions League titles, and they are the current defending champions.

According to Bundesliga.com, Stuttgart have never defeated a Spanish side in the competition in six all-time meetings and they only have three players with any Champions League experience (Alex Nübel, Frans Krätzig and Dan-Axel Zagadou).