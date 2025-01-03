With the holidays now in the rearview mirror, Real Madrid will get back to work in La Liga when they travel to the Mestalla to take on Valencia CF on Friday.

This clash will be the only La Liga fixture played this weekend, as the sides will play a game that was postponed earlier this season due to fatal flash floods in Valencia.

Madrid are unbeaten in their last five, defeating Sevilla 4-2 just before Christmas. Just days prior, Los Blancos lifted the Intercontinental Cup in Qatar with a 3-0 win over Mexican side Pachuca, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Carlo Ancelotti's side is just one point off league leaders Atlético Madrid, having surpassed the struggling FC Barcelona , who were six points clear of their rivals only a couple of weeks ago.

Valencia, meanwhile, find themselves in freefall, having failed to win their last five league games. Los Ches drew 2-2 with Deportivo Alaves in their last La Liga fixture, thanks to a 98th-minute equalizer by Dani Gomez.

Valencia find themselves in second to last place in the league table, with just two wins in 17 games, and the real possibility of relegation looming over the storied club.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia

Every single La Liga game can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, with Spanish language broadcast being offered on ESPN Deportes. For those tuning in from Canada, you can find the action on TSN+.

When : Friday, January 3 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

: Friday, January 3 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT Where : Estadio Mestalla, Valencia

: Estadio Mestalla, Valencia TV/Streaming in the United States : ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes TV/Streaming in Canada: TSN+

Valencia Starting Lineup vs Real Madrid

Valencia starting lineup (4-2-3-1): Stole Dimitrievski (GK) – Dimitri Foulquier, Cristhian Mosquera, Cesar Tarrega, Yarek Gasiorowski – Enzo Barrenechea, Javi Guerra – Diego Lopez, André Almeida, Luis Rioja – Hugo Duro.

Injuries/suspensions: Fran Perez (hamstring), Jose Gaya (hamstring), Thierry Correia (ACL), Rafa Mir (muscle), Mouctar Diakhaby (knee), Giorgi Mamardashvili (leg), Pepelu (yellow card accumulation).

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Valencia

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK) – Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy – Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham – Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Bench: Andriy Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Raul Asencio, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Arda Guler, Endrick, Brahim Diaz.

Injuries: Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (knee), David Alaba (knee).