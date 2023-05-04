After months of speculation, it appears that Jude Bellingham is set to sign for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

And a new report in The Sun has revealed that the Englishman is set to become the seventh-highest earner at the club, surpassing the wage earned by many of the club's first-team players.

Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool had both held an interest in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, as did several other teams, but Bellingham appears to have ultimately decided Madrid is the place for him.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the news on Wednesday, stating that negotiations were progressing to their final stages.

Bellingham set to earn more than several top players

What a stacked midfield Madrid now have on their hands.

Moving on from Casemiro, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos was always going to be a challenge, but they are set up for the next decade with Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and now Bellingham.

The latter is arguably the star of the new trio, and Madrid are set to offer him a contract which will see him earn considerably more than some established stars at the Bernabeu.

The Sun, based on reports from Spanish news outlet Marca, has reported that the 19-year-old is set to earn a staggering £12 million per year from his new contract.

That works out as £1 million a month, and around £250,000 a week.

And figures like that move him past several other star players.

Using figures quoted by AS, Bellingham is set to earn more than Brazilian trio Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao.

Vinicius makes £49,000-a-week less than what Bellingham is reportedly set to earn, while Militao and Rodrygo both lag way behind.

Madrid veterans Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez also earn substantially less than that figure, as do French defender Ferland Mendy and midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The six players who will earn more than Bellingham

So who at Los Blancos is on a bigger contract than the incoming wonder kid?

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois earns £28,000-a-week more than what Bellingham will pocket, and ahead of him is Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who reportedly earns £304,000 every seven days.

Unsurprisingly, the experienced midfield pairing of Kroos and Modric are next in line, earning substantially more than their replacements.

Modric actually earns £30k less than his German counterpart, collecting the same £304,000 wage as Benzema every week, while Kroos picks up around £338,000.

Second on the list is David Alaba, who signed a huge contract worth just shy of £400,000 a week in 2021 when he joined on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

But number one does not even feature on a weekly basis for Madrid, with Eden Hazard earning £400,000 every week to spend most of his time training and on the bench.

You can’t blame Real for offering the Belgium international such a ridiculous sum, given what he was doing at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea at the time they signed him.

But after being plagued by injuries after four years at the club, he has made just five league appearances this season and is worth nowhere near that much every year.